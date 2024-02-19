Samsung ditches the Key Island, a budget-friendly Galaxy F15 5G to launch soon
In some days’ time, expected on February 22, another budget-friendly Samsung phone could be revealed – the Galaxy F15 5G. Your intuition is correct, the Galaxy F15 could be strikingly similar to the Galaxy A15. But not in every way…
There are several colorful promotional images of the Galaxy F15 5G spotted by SmartPrix. The Galaxy F15 reportedly features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate – not at all bad, but the Moto G54 can go 120Hz – just saying!
The Galaxy F15 5G is also expected to bring a gargantuan 6,000mAh battery and support for up to 25W fast charging (Samsung simply does not want to up the charging speeds and that’s that!)
The alleged upcoming device offers a triple-camera setup on the rear, most likely consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Pretty standard for a budget-friendly device, although that ultra-wide could be of a slightly larger resolution than 5 megapixels.
The phone (expected at under $200) will be available in India in three colors: Black, Lavender, and Mint. Unlike the Galaxy A15 5G, on which the device is based, the Galaxy F15 5G doesn't seem to feature the ‘Key Island' design element.
The report reads that the Galaxy F15 5G comes with features like Voice Focus to remove background noise during calls. The phone will reportedly come with Android 14 pre-installed and get four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates. The phone is expected to come powered by the MediTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot.
