Samsung's AirPower-killing Wireless Charger Pad Trio is already discounted
There are obviously no strings attached to this deal, which may or may not last until Black Friday and beyond, requiring no special membership or any other type of hoop-jumping whatsoever. You simply visit the most popular e-commerce platform out there and order your preferred color option at a surprisingly hefty and early 22 percent discount.
Compatible with modern iPhones in addition to Samsung's best handsets and Qi-enabled mobile devices from many other brands, the Wireless Charger Pad Trio can juice up a smartwatch and two phones or a handset, a smartwatch, and a pair of true wireless earbuds at the same time.
With a grand total of six coils inside it, this bad boy claims to make it simple for you to put your device down and charge it up sans having to worry about potential alignment issues. The pad features two sections, one of which is dedicated entirely to Samsung's Galaxy Watch family, supporting the OG Watch Active alongside the newer and higher-end Watch Active 2 and Watch 3.
Tipping the scales at 320 grams and measuring just 15.5mm in thickness, this Trio model is officially cheaper than Samsung's older Wireless Charger Duo Pad while retaining its fast charging capabilities and including a 25W travel adapter in the box.