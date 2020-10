For Apple's longest running vaporware, it's death after death

Here's a good question that we might soon find out the answer to. How many times does Apple have to kill off a product until everyone believes that it is good and dead? A tweet from Twitter tipster Jon Prosser disseminated on Monday says that Apple has removed all AirPower testing and prototyping for 2021. Prosser's sources believe that the ambitious wireless charging pad is done for good.

















It seems that this time the dirt really has been shoveled over AirPower, especially with MagSafe's potential to generate some revenue for Apple now and in the future.