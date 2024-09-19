Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung can make neither the best premium foldable, nor a cheap one: so why try with a rollable?

Samsung can make neither the best premium foldable, nor a cheap one: so why try with a rollable?
As the philosophers from Limp Bizkit once said:

Keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' (uh)
Keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' (what?)

We've not fully immersed ourselves in the foldable era yet, and here we are already: optimistically looking ahead at the rollable era. Such is the nature of all tech things – today's innovations are considered old the minute they're official; it's only tomorrow's promises that are the real deal.

That's right – imagine a phone that's much like an ancient Egyptian papyrus scroll, rolling out and in. That's what Samsung has been up to, reportedly.


Of course, it's not just the $3,000 tri-fold from Huawei that drives Samsung towards the papyrus scroll form factor. Nope. We know that Samsung has been interested in such a rollable phone for years.

Check out this concept device:

Video Thumbnail


However, is that really what Samsung should be doing? Doesn't it have a more important job right now?

Why not perfect the "standard" foldable form factor first?




https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

