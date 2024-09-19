Samsung can make neither the best premium foldable, nor a cheap one: so why try with a rollable?
As the philosophers from Limp Bizkit once said:
We've not fully immersed ourselves in the foldable era yet, and here we are already: optimistically looking ahead at the rollable era. Such is the nature of all tech things – today's innovations are considered old the minute they're official; it's only tomorrow's promises that are the real deal.
That's right – imagine a phone that's much like an ancient Egyptian papyrus scroll, rolling out and in. That's what Samsung has been up to, reportedly.
Of course, it's not just the $3,000 tri-fold from Huawei that drives Samsung towards the papyrus scroll form factor. Nope. We know that Samsung has been interested in such a rollable phone for years.
However, is that really what Samsung should be doing? Doesn't it have a more important job right now?
Why not perfect the "standard" foldable form factor first?
The OnePlus Open is the company's first book style foldable attempt, but it's beyond impressive. | Image credit – PhoneArena
