The $3,000 Huawei Mate XT might cost you another $1,000 if you're not careful enough
It goes without saying: you should be extra, mega, giga, ultra careful with the Huawei Mate XT, the $3,000 tri-foldable that captured headlines recently.
The exotic bending bijou that's going to burn a hole in your pockets can quickly turn into a financial nightmare, if you're out of luck.
That's because the repairs of the Huawei Mate XT are so expensive they could break your heart.
There are a few cost-saving options, though they are limited. Some screen replacements are available for around $983 (€892), but stock may be scarce. Users can also opt for screen replacement insurance, priced at approximately $491-$561 (€446-€509), which covers one replacement in the first year.
The tri-fold design also means replacing multiple back covers. The back panel with the camera module costs $193 (€175), while the two other sections are priced at $56 (€50) each.
Camera repairs come at a cost too: $81 (€73) for the telephoto lens, approximately $53 (€48) for the selfie camera, $106 for the main rear camera, and $37 for the ultrawide lens.
Besides having a tablet-like 10.2-inch display (the largest on any phone so far), the Mate XT is also the thinnest foldable phone, measuring just 3.6 mm when open.
The Mate XT is a flagship device with top-tier specs, including a quad camera with periscope zoom, a 5,600 mAh battery, ultrafast charging, and the powerful Kirin 9010 5G chipset. It also supports two-way satellite calling and comes with tablet accessories, such as a foldable keyboard, hinting at its potential as a tablet replacement.
The sticker shock, according to official repair prices, goes on and on: a screen replacement will set you back approximately $1,123 (or €1,019). That's only natural given the three separate screen sections of the 10.2-inch monster, but $1,123 for just a screen is not an easy to swallow sum of money.
The high expenses don’t stop at the screen. Replacing the motherboard will set you back approximately $1,278 (€1,160), which is already way more than the cost of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship these days. Ouch! On a positive note, battery replacements are more affordable at $70 (€63).
Besides having a tablet-like 10.2-inch display (the largest on any phone so far), the Mate XT is also the thinnest foldable phone, measuring just 3.6 mm when open.
The Mate XT is a flagship device with top-tier specs, including a quad camera with periscope zoom, a 5,600 mAh battery, ultrafast charging, and the powerful Kirin 9010 5G chipset. It also supports two-way satellite calling and comes with tablet accessories, such as a foldable keyboard, hinting at its potential as a tablet replacement.
Huawei timed the Mate XT's September 20 release to coincide with Apple's iPhone 16 launch, showcasing its innovation in the foldable market.
