Huawei's flashy tri-foldable is impressive, but you don't need a $3,000 harmonica… yet
As the old saying goes: "Just because you could make something, doesn't mean you should make it". However, I think that such is the human condition: if we're able to make it – literally, whatever "it" is – we will. The consequences are for later.
I'm talking about Huawei's latest creation – a tri-folding phone that goes by the moniker Mate XT:
Actually, the price goes even higher to approximately $3,369 for the 16GB/1TB variant. That's just $130 short of the $3,499 price tag of Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Impressive figures for an impressive toy. What's even more impressive is that it's Huawei that's producing this jaw-dropping gadget and not some other brand. Yes, the same Huawei that survived the US-imposed sanctions (an extermination attempt, if I ever saw one) and thrived.
Why? Well, it's so ahead of its time that it may face the same fate EVs (electric vehicles) did at the turn of the 20th century.
Anyhow, I don't think this will be anything more than a niche bijou for connoisseurs (pardon my French).
Why? Well, it's so ahead of its time that it may face the same fate EVs (electric vehicles) did at the turn of the 20th century.
