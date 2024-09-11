Huawei's flashy tri-foldable is impressive, but you don't need a $3,000 harmonica… yet

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
As the old saying goes: "Just because you could make something, doesn't mean you should make it". However, I think that such is the human condition: if we're able to make it – literally, whatever "it" is – we will. The consequences are for later.

I'm talking about Huawei's latest creation – a tri-folding phone that goes by the moniker Mate XT:


Actually, the price goes even higher to approximately $3,369 for the 16GB/1TB variant. That's just $130 short of the $3,499 price tag of Apple's Vision Pro headset.

Impressive figures for an impressive toy. What's even more impressive is that it's Huawei that's producing this jaw-dropping gadget and not some other brand. Yes, the same Huawei that survived the US-imposed sanctions (an extermination attempt, if I ever saw one) and thrived.

Anyhow, I don't think this will be anything more than a niche bijou for connoisseurs (pardon my French).

Why? Well, it's so ahead of its time that it may face the same fate EVs (electric vehicles) did at the turn of the 20th century.

Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

