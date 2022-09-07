 Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube

Samsung Apple
2
Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube
Whether you are an Apple fan or not, it's hard not to be curious about the upcoming products that the Cupertino giant is expected to announce today such as the iPhone 14, three new smartwatch models, and new earbuds, and this of course also applies to the company's competitors, and one such rival has surely been stalking Apple's social media profiles and got caught in the act.

Apple uploaded a Far Out event live stream placeholder on Youtube a couple of weeks back and leaker ShrimpApplePro says that Samsung Vietnam accidentally posted that video on their channel.



The video has since been deleted and it looks like Samsung actually intended to post a video about the Samsung Family Hub but got distracted because of an event that seems to be on everyone's mind right now.

We already know that Samsung is closely following all things Apple and has a fair bit of idea about what's on the way. The company recently made a whole ad to poke fun at the uninspiring iPhone 14 which will lack innovative new features like a folding screen, periscope camera, and a high-resolution camera.

Apple has its own way of doing things though and is behind some of the best smartphones of the year.

Regardless, this is not the first time that Samsung has made a boo-boo. For instance, a few months back, the company was caught using images of the iPhone to promote the Samsung Members app.

Whether these are actually mistakes or being done on purpose to grab attention is not known.

The iPhone 14 event starts in less than an hour, so stay tuned as we will be covering all the announcements.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?
Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?
The new Apple Watch SE 2 is official with an S8 chip and Crash Detection
The new Apple Watch SE 2 is official with an S8 chip and Crash Detection
Study reveals that you can't trust 70% of the Amazon reviews for this current iPhone model
Study reveals that you can't trust 70% of the Amazon reviews for this current iPhone model
Watch the iPhone 14 unveiling right now: what to expect from Apple's 'Far Out' event
Watch the iPhone 14 unveiling right now: what to expect from Apple's 'Far Out' event
Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event
Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event
These amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are ending soon, so get them while you can
These amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are ending soon, so get them while you can

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless