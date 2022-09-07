Samsung is so pumped about iPhone 14 Far Out event it posted the placeholder stream on Youtube





Apple uploaded a Far Out event live stream placeholder on Youtube a couple of weeks back and leaker ShrimpApplePro says that Samsung Vietnam accidentally posted that video on their channel.





Samsung Vietnam accidentally uploaded a waiting stream for Apple event pic.twitter.com/vtKArESwKE — ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) September 7, 2022





The video has since been deleted and it looks like Samsung actually intended to post a video about the Samsung Family Hub but got distracted because of an event that seems to be on everyone's mind right now.

We already know that Samsung is closely following all things Apple and has a fair bit of idea about what's on the way. The company recently made a whole ad to poke fun at the uninspiring iPhone 14 which will lack innovative new features like a folding screen, periscope camera, and a high-resolution camera.





Apple has its own way of doing things though and is behind some of the best smartphones of the year





Regardless, this is not the first time that Samsung has made a boo-boo. For instance, a few months back, the company was caught using images of the iPhone to promote the Samsung Members app.





Whether these are actually mistakes or being done on purpose to grab attention is not known.





The iPhone 14 event starts in less than an hour, so stay tuned as we will be covering all the announcements.