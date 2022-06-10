Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app

We all make mistakes at work but not all of us get a chance to fix them before they make the news. Case in point: Samsung, which used images of rival Apple's iPhone for a promotional campaign for the Samsung Members app.









The company also had to delete posts poking fun at Apple for removing chargers from the iPhone box after it decided to do the same. Most recently, Samsung called Oppo's foldable Find N "pretty ah-mazing" on Twitter but since the comment has not been taken down, it looks like the company was genuinely praising its rival.

The image was then updated with a Galaxy phone with a pinhole cutout.