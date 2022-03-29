As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung rebrands to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is apparently disposing of the letter "Z" in the branding of its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 family of 2022 foldable phones, at least in some Baltic countries for now. In Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the local Samsung store websites have started listing the bendy phones as simply the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3.
The letter "Z" started getting a bad rap after footage of Russian tanks marked with it appeared during the first few days of the invasion of Ukraine, and has since become a symbol of pro-Russian sentiments to the extent of being outlawed for political display in countries like Germany.
Samsung is ditching the Z branding of its foldables in the Baltics
The Baltic countries, which are the smallest NATO members directly bordering Russia, are understandably anxious about the war that their big neighbor is waging in Ukraine.
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia customers may thus be subconsciously sensitive to, say, the big Z lettering on the Fold 3 box that you see above, so Samsung may have decided to simply eschew this section of its foldable phones' branding for now.
