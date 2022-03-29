As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung rebrands to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The letter "Z" started getting a bad rap after footage of Russian tanks marked with it appeared during the first few days of the invasion of Ukraine, and has since become a symbol of pro-Russian sentiments to the extent of being outlawed for political display in countries like Germany.









The Baltic countries, which are the smallest NATO members directly bordering Russia, are understandably anxious about the war that their big neighbor is waging in Ukraine.









In Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia Samsung has removed the Z branding from their foldables pic.twitter.com/0zbHYeMYyD — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 29, 2022 Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia customers may thus be subconsciously sensitive to, say, the big Z lettering on the Fold 3 box that you see above, so Samsung may have decided to simply eschew this section of its foldable phones' branding for now.

