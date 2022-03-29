 As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung rebrands to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung

As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung rebrands to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe

Daniel Petrov
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung changes its foldables' name to Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe
Samsung is apparently disposing of the letter "Z" in the branding of its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 family of 2022 foldable phones, at least in some Baltic countries for now. In Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the local Samsung store websites have started listing the bendy phones as simply the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB w/ $200 Samsung and Google store credits and up to $950 trade-in

$1150 off (64%) Trade-in Gift
$649 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung


The letter "Z" started getting a bad rap after footage of Russian tanks marked with it appeared during the first few days of the invasion of Ukraine, and has since become a symbol of pro-Russian sentiments to the extent of being outlawed for political display in countries like Germany.


The Baltic countries, which are the smallest NATO members directly bordering Russia, are understandably anxious about the war that their big neighbor is waging in Ukraine.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia customers may thus be subconsciously sensitive to, say, the big Z lettering on the Fold 3 box that you see above, so Samsung may have decided to simply eschew this section of its foldable phones' branding for now.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1150off $650 Special Samsung $900off $900 Special Samsung $75 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.5
$1000 Special Target $600off $400 Special T-Mobile $1000 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

