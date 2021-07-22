Samsung's Summer sale: Black Friday in July

Samsung's Summer sale: Black Friday in July0
Alright, we all love a good deal now and again, but Samsung has just popped off, mid July.
A major Samsung sales event, which the company calls "Black Friday in July" is running from the 19th of July until the 1st of August.
You can find deals on Samsung devices across the board — from smartphones to watches, tablets, TVs, and other home electronics.
Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S21 series
Samsung Galaxy S21
- instant savings
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- instant savings
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- instant savings
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Samsung Galaxy S21
- trade-in
$700 off (88%) Trade-in
$99 99
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- instant savings
$800 off (80%) Trade-in
$199 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- instant savings
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
You get an instant $100 discount off the Galaxy S21 and a full $200 off the S21+ and S21 Ultra. As ever, you can trade in an old handset to get up to $600 extra shaved off the price. So, in theory, you can get a Galaxy S21 for $99.
Just a note, you only get the $600 trade-in discount if you turn in the top-tier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Z Fold. Something like a Galaxy S10 will net you $200 back, which is still pretty good.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung TV
Samsung Galaxy S21
- get $500 towards a 4K or 8K TV
Gift
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- get $500 towards a 4K or 8K TV
Gift
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- get $500 towards 4K or 8K TV
Gift
$1199 99
Samsung Galaxy S21
- get $500 towards a 4K or 8K TV
$600 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- get $500 towards a 4K or 8K TV
$600 off (60%) Trade-in Gift
$399 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- get $500 towards 4K or 8K TV
$600 off (50%) Gift
$599 99
$1199 99
An alternative to the deal above — instead of getting a $100-$200 discount on your S21 phone, you can opt to get a $500 Samsung Store credit.
The latter can only be used towards a purchase of a brand-new 4K or 8K Samsung TV. Nice offer, if you are in the market for both a smartphone and a TV.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- $100 instant discount
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- $150 instant savings
$150 off (13%)
$1049 99
$1199 99
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- trade-in
$550 off (55%) Trade-in
$449 99
$999 99
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- trade-in
$600 off (50%) Trade-in
$599 99
$1199 99
In a similar fashion, the Galaxy Note 20 price gets axed by $100, the Note 20 Ultra shaves off $150. You can get up to $650 off extra if you trade in a brand-new iPhone or $550 for a last-gen Samsung flagship.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- $300 instant discount
$300 off (17%)
$1499 99
$1799 99
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- trade-in
$900 off (50%) Trade-in
$899 99
$1799 99
Samsung's prestigious foldable gets an instant $300 price cut. If you trade in an old flagship, you can cut that price down by an extra $700.
Re-newed Galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy S20
- Re-newed. $50 store credit
$400 off (62%) Trade-in Gift
$250
$650
Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Re-newed. $50 store credit
$400 off (53%) Trade-in Gift
$350
$750
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Re-newed. Choose $50 credit or free Galaxy Active 2
$400 off (42%) Trade-in Gift
$550
$950
The July Samsung deals extend to its re-newed store as well.
You can get a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra for up to $400 off with trade-in. Samsung will throw in $50 in store credit, to go towards accessories, or a Galaxy Watch Active2 to pair with your phone.
You can also get a Galaxy Note 9 for $300 with trade-in and receive a $100 Store credit, or grab a Note 10 from $300 with trade-in.
Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52
$200 off (40%)
$299 99
$499 99
Samsung Galaxy A42
$175 off (44%)
$224 99
$399 99
Samsung’s excellent midrangers get a nice price cut as well. The Galaxy A52 is $75 off, the A42 (Verizon exclusive) is $50 off. These can also be further discounted via trade-ins.
Samsung earbuds and wearables
Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
$210 off (53%)
$189 99
$399 99
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)
$170 off (63%)
$99 99
$269 99
The Galaxy Watch 3 gets a $50 price cut, while the Watch Active 2 is lowered by $20.
You can also bundle up a Galaxy Watch 3 with a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro to get an extra 10% off their combined price.
On its own, the Galaxy Buds Pro gets a $30 discount, the kidney-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are lowered by $40, and the Galaxy Buds+ get a $50 price cut.
Galaxy Buds Pro
$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Galaxy Buds Live
$60 off (35%)
$109 99
$169 99
Galaxy Buds+
$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Trade-ins are accepted on all of these devices to further dip their prices.
Tablets and hybrid laptops
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
$100 off (15%)
$549 99
$649 99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
$100 off (12%)
$749 99
$849 99
The premium Galaxy Tab S7 line gets $150 off in instant savings. Trading in an old device can net you an extra $450 in savings. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 gets $200 off and the Galaxy Chromebook is discounted by $300.
Galaxy Chromebook
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Galaxy Book Pro 360
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
The Education Discount Program is worth a look — students get an extra 15% off their new Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+, Book Pro, or Book Pro 360. Additionally, they free Galaxy Buds Pro as a gift with their purchase.
Samsung TVs
Samsung Neo QLED 4K
50" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
$100 off (7%)
$1399 99
$1499 99
55" Class QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
$200 off (13%)
$1399 99
$1599 99
You can save anywhere from $100 all the way up to $1,000 depending on what size TV you get. The 85" Neo QLED 4K is down to $3,999.99 from $4,999.99, and that still includes a "Try at home for 21 days, no payment trial" program with it.
The Frame TV
Samsung's classy TV, which turns into a digital painting when in standby gets a price cut ranging from $50 to $400, depending on size.
The Sero
Samsung's rotatable 4K TV also gets a huge price slash — $700 off in instant savings.
