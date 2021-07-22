Samsung's Summer sale: Black Friday in July

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Alright, we all love a good deal now and again, but Samsung has just popped off, mid July.





A major Samsung sales event, which the company calls "Black Friday in July" is running from the 19th of July until the 1st of August.





You can find deals on Samsung devices across the board — from smartphones to watches, tablets, TVs, and other home electronics.





So, let's dive in and explore the Samsung deals for July!





Smartphones





Samsung Galaxy S21 series









You get an instant $100 discount off the Galaxy S21 and a full $200 off the S21+ and S21 Ultra. As ever, you can trade in an old handset to get up to $600 extra shaved off the price. So, in theory, you can get a Galaxy S21 for $99.





Just a note, you only get the $600 trade-in discount if you turn in the top-tier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Z Fold. Something like a Galaxy S10 will net you $200 back, which is still pretty good.





Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung TV









An alternative to the deal above — instead of getting a $100-$200 discount on your S21 phone, you can opt to get a $500 Samsung Store credit.





The latter can only be used towards a purchase of a brand-new 4K or 8K Samsung TV. Nice offer, if you are in the market for both a smartphone and a TV.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra









In a similar fashion, the Galaxy Note 20 price gets axed by $100, the Note 20 Ultra shaves off $150. You can get up to $650 off extra if you trade in a brand-new iPhone or $550 for a last-gen Samsung flagship.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2









Samsung's prestigious foldable gets an instant $300 price cut. If you trade in an old flagship, you can cut that price down by an extra $700.





Re-newed Galaxy phones









The July Samsung deals extend to its re-newed store as well.





You can get a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra for up to $400 off with trade-in. Samsung will throw in $50 in store credit, to go towards accessories, or a Galaxy Watch Active2 to pair with your phone.





You can also get a Galaxy Note 9 for $300 with trade-in and receive a $100 Store credit, or grab a Note 10 from $300 with trade-in.





Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A42 5G









Samsung’s excellent midrangers get a nice price cut as well. The Galaxy A52 is $75 off, the A42 (Verizon exclusive) is $50 off. These can also be further discounted via trade-ins.





Samsung earbuds and wearables





Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds









The Galaxy Watch 3 gets a $50 price cut, while the Watch Active 2 is lowered by $20.





You can also bundle up a Galaxy Watch 3 with a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro to get an extra 10% off their combined price.





On its own, the Galaxy Buds Pro gets a $30 discount, the kidney-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are lowered by $40, and the Galaxy Buds+ get a $50 price cut.









Trade-ins are accepted on all of these devices to further dip their prices.





Tablets and hybrid laptops









The premium Galaxy Tab S7 line gets $150 off in instant savings. Trading in an old device can net you an extra $450 in savings. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 gets $200 off and the Galaxy Chromebook is discounted by $300.









The Education Discount Program is worth a look — students get an extra 15% off their new Galaxy Tab S7 , Tab S7+, Book Pro, or Book Pro 360. Additionally, they free Galaxy Buds Pro as a gift with their purchase.





Samsung TVs





Samsung Neo QLED 4K









You can save anywhere from $100 all the way up to $1,000 depending on what size TV you get. The 85" Neo QLED 4K is down to $3,999.99 from $4,999.99, and that still includes a "Try at home for 21 days, no payment trial" program with it.





The Frame TV









Samsung's classy TV, which turns into a digital painting when in standby gets a price cut ranging from $50 to $400, depending on size.





The Sero









Samsung's rotatable 4K TV also gets a huge price slash — $700 off in instant savings.





Galaxy S21 plus TV





