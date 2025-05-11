Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave

—PandasLOL, Reddit user, May 2025

PandasLOL took to Reddit to vent their frustration. Apparently, they forgot to cancel AutoPay before ditching, which might be they continued to be charged. However, if you notified a carrier that you were leaving, you wouldn't expect to keep getting charged for service.When they askedfor clarity on the charges, they were only given a paper bill that termed them as final charges.PandasLOL says that they had no outstanding balance and everything had been paid in full. They also had no watches or tablets on their plan.

—PandasLOL, Reddit user, May 2025





Verizon

Verizon

Verizon





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response We've reached out tofor a comment and will update the story when we have a response

They tried to log in to their terminated account to sort the issue out but couldn't access it. As a last resort, they went to their bank with proof showing they owednothing and were refunded the money.This backfired, withtreating the unpaid balance as debt, leaving the former user no choice but to not fight the collections claim as they didn't want damage to their credit report.Whilemay not necessarily be in the wrong here, the carrier should have provided invoices to help the customer make sense of the charges. Instead, the company took a step that would reflect badly on the customer's credit history.