Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave

Former Verizon customer says they kept getting charged even after canceling service.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon AutoPay cancel
Carriers offer a feature called AutoPay to customers that lets them set up automatic payments for their monthly bills. This not only ensures that bills are paid on time but almost all carriers give discounts to customers for using AutoPay. The feature mostly works as intended, but sometimes, you might regret setting it up, as one Verizon customer has found.

A Verizon customer who left the company and switched their numbers over to another provider in October claims that AutoPay continued withdrawing payments for three months. The customer was expecting a final bill from Verizon after porting out or transferring their numbers but all they got was a $127 charge each month for three months after canceling service.

I ported out all my numbers in October of 2024. Afterwards I expected a prorated bill or final bill of some sort. Never received that, but noticed for 3 months Verizon was charging me $127 a month for an account with no active numbers or device payments.

I finally decided to file a dispute with my bank, showed them proof of no device payments, and the dates I ported out and the last bill. They ruled in my favor and refunded me the money.

Now Verizon has the gall to send me to collections.

Verizon wins this one, as I can’t spend the time disputing this while taking the hit on my credit report.
—PandasLOL, Reddit user, May 2025

PandasLOL took to Reddit to vent their frustration. Apparently, they forgot to cancel AutoPay before ditching Verizon, which might be they continued to be charged. However, if you notified a carrier that you were leaving, you wouldn't expect to keep getting charged for service.

When they asked Verizon for clarity on the charges, they were only given a paper bill that termed them as final charges.

PandasLOL says that they had no outstanding balance and everything had been paid in full. They also had no watches or tablets on their plan.

When I pressed customer service about these charges they couldn’t be helpful and all the paper bill said was “final charges.” My accounts were all paid in full when I ported out both my phone numbers, had no smart watches or tablets, or device payment. 
—PandasLOL, Reddit user, May 2025

They tried to log in to their terminated account to sort the issue out but couldn't access it. As a last resort, they went to their bank with proof showing they owed Verizon nothing and were refunded the money.

This backfired, with Verizon treating the unpaid balance as debt, leaving the former user no choice but to not fight the collections claim as they didn't want damage to their credit report.

While Verizon may not necessarily be in the wrong here, the carrier should have provided invoices to help the customer make sense of the charges. Instead, the company took a step that would reflect badly on the customer's credit history.

We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Latest News

T-Mobile users get new Starlink toggle as public rollout approaches
T-Mobile users get new Starlink toggle as public rollout approaches
List reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers want to stop paying for
List reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers want to stop paying for
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
What happens to many other Verizon customers happened to me today and it wasn't pretty (UPDATE)
What happens to many other Verizon customers happened to me today and it wasn't pretty (UPDATE)
Apple already working to restore the App Store’s payment cuts
Apple already working to restore the App Store’s payment cuts
The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances
The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless