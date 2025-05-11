Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
T-Mobile users get new Starlink toggle as public rollout approaches

T-Mobile will let you deactivate the satellite feature easily.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Starlink toggle
T-Mobile's Starlink-powered satellite messaging service is in beta right now and free for everyone. Once it launches in July, everyone but customers on T-Mobile's expensive plans will have to pay for it. Customers enrolled in the beta program have spotted a new toggle that may come in handy after the public rollout.

Satellite-based communication can be a vital lifeline when natural disasters knock down land-based networks or when you are in a dead zone with no cellular signals. T-Mobile's T-Satellite feature will remain free only for Go5G Next, Experience More, and Experience Beyond customers after June.

Everyone else, including AT&T and Verizon customers, will be charged a monthly fee. For T-Mobile customers on older plans, the service is going to cost $15 per month, though beta users get a discount of $5. AT&T and Verizon customers will be able to use T-Mobile's satellite service for $10 a month.

AT&T and Verizon have also launched their satellite feature but on a limited scale.



According to an image shared by a T-Mobile user, customers will be able to enable and disable the satellite feature easily. This means that you won't have to worry about paying for this add-on during the monthd when you might not need the feature. For instance, you may activate it when severe weather is expected or when you know you will be going to areas with weak or spotty signals.

That's a smart move by T-Mobile, considering even though this can potentially be a life-saving feature, most users might not be able to justify paying for it every month when they know they are hardly going to use it. The outdoorsy types who frequently visit places with no cellular coverage can, of course, keep it on at all times.

Right now, only texting is supported and data support is expected this year. Voice capabilities will also be added down the line.
