T-Mobile users get new Starlink toggle as public rollout approaches

T-Mobile

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

T-Mobile

According to an image shared by auser, customers will be able to enable and disable the satellite feature easily. This means that you won't have to worry about paying for this add-on during the monthd when you might not need the feature. For instance, you may activate it when severe weather is expected or when you know you will be going to areas with weak or spotty signals.That's a smart move by, considering even though this can potentially be a life-saving feature, most users might not be able to justify paying for it every month when they know they are hardly going to use it. The outdoorsy types who frequently visit places with no cellular coverage can, of course, keep it on at all times.Right now, only texting is supported and data support is expected this year . Voice capabilities will also be added down the line.