Samsung releases One UI 5.1.1 beta 3 for selected Galaxy devices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has released the latest beta version of its interface designed for large-screened smartphones and tablets, One UI 5.1.1., for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 series. This is the third beta release for One UI 5.1.1 after the first beta was dropped almost exactly one month ago to the day. The firmware version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ZWGB while the firmware version for the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet line is ZWGA. The final version of One UI 5.1.1 is expected to be disseminated sometime this month.
The update includes the extermination of some bugs including a distortion issue that affected the foldable's ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Watch Camera Controller, which allows the timepiece to remotely control the camera on the phone, will now load faster, and the issue that saw the camera app go black on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been fixed. The update also ends the problem that caused issues with the Clash Royale mobile game, improves a memory leak problem, and made many other improvements according to Samsung.
As for the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series, the changelist includes fixing an error related to the wallpaper on the tablets, an improvement to the cameras, and once again Samsung adds that the update makes many other improvements. Keep in mind that both changelists were translated from Korean using Google Lens.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is getting One UI 5.1.1 beta 3 today
One UI 5.1.1 is based on Android 13 and is pre-installed on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series which will be released on August 11th. So in theory, we should see the final version of One UI 5.1.1 released on or before that date. Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Tab S8 line, other devices that will receive One UI 5.1.1 include the Galaxy Z Flip 4, older foldable models, and the Galaxy S23 series. It appears that this update is for the Korean units of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 line and should rollout in other countries over the next few days.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 right here, right now!
Most Galaxy device users are more interested in the One UI 6.0 update since that includes Android 14. The beta program for the One UI 6.0/Android 14 update is rumored to start today for the current flagship Galaxy S23 series.
The original premise for the One UI interface is that it would make it easier for the average Joe and Josephine to use large screened devices with one hand. This was accomplished by moving tappable elements toward the bottom of the screen where they could be more easily reached by users.
