Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6.0 beta reportedly starts in early August

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6.0 beta reportedly starts in early August
Following its big annual Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to kick off the Galaxy S23 Android One UI 6.0 beta very soon. Although this year’s flagship will be Samsung’s first device to receive the beta update, other Galaxy A series will be getting it too not long after.

The fine folks at SamMobile have just been tipped about a possible Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6.0 beta rollout in early August. The entire Galaxy S23 lineup will be eligible for the One UI 6.0 beta program, which should start on August 2.

Another One UI 6.0 beta program for two mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, is expected to kick off on August 9, just one week after the Galaxy S23 series program. Just a quick reminder that Samsung was supposed to start the beta program for the Galaxy S23 in the third week of July but decided to postpone it until after the Unpacked event for obvious reasons.

While the Galaxy S23 beta program was fully expected, the big surprise here is that Samsung plans to add two Galaxy A series to the One UI 6.0 beta program around the same time. If the report proves to be accurate, this will definitely accelerate the rate at which Samsung’s mid-range smartphones will receive Android 14 updates in the near future.

Until One UI 6.0 makes its way to all Samsung compatible device, the South Korean company is expected to deliver another important update, One UI 5.1.1. A beta version of this update was released a while ago for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8, but it’s still unclear when the One UI 5.1.1 public release will make its debut.

Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, so if you’re looking to buy one, below are some of the best deals available right now.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit!
$1120 off (58%)
$799 99
$1919 99
Reserve at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade.
$1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift
$100
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless