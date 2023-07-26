Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6.0 beta reportedly starts in early August
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Following its big annual Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to kick off the Galaxy S23 Android One UI 6.0 beta very soon. Although this year’s flagship will be Samsung’s first device to receive the beta update, other Galaxy A series will be getting it too not long after.
The fine folks at SamMobile have just been tipped about a possible Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6.0 beta rollout in early August. The entire Galaxy S23 lineup will be eligible for the One UI 6.0 beta program, which should start on August 2.
While the Galaxy S23 beta program was fully expected, the big surprise here is that Samsung plans to add two Galaxy A series to the One UI 6.0 beta program around the same time. If the report proves to be accurate, this will definitely accelerate the rate at which Samsung’s mid-range smartphones will receive Android 14 updates in the near future.
Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, so if you’re looking to buy one, below are some of the best deals available right now.
The fine folks at SamMobile have just been tipped about a possible Galaxy S23 Android 14 One UI 6.0 beta rollout in early August. The entire Galaxy S23 lineup will be eligible for the One UI 6.0 beta program, which should start on August 2.
Another One UI 6.0 beta program for two mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, is expected to kick off on August 9, just one week after the Galaxy S23 series program. Just a quick reminder that Samsung was supposed to start the beta program for the Galaxy S23 in the third week of July but decided to postpone it until after the Unpacked event for obvious reasons.
While the Galaxy S23 beta program was fully expected, the big surprise here is that Samsung plans to add two Galaxy A series to the One UI 6.0 beta program around the same time. If the report proves to be accurate, this will definitely accelerate the rate at which Samsung’s mid-range smartphones will receive Android 14 updates in the near future.
Until One UI 6.0 makes its way to all Samsung compatible device, the South Korean company is expected to deliver another important update, One UI 5.1.1. A beta version of this update was released a while ago for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8, but it’s still unclear when the One UI 5.1.1 public release will make its debut.
Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, so if you’re looking to buy one, below are some of the best deals available right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: