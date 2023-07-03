Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets One UI 5.1.1 Beta with a long list of new features

Samsung Software updates Camera
According to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has started receiving the One UI 5.1.1 Beta. The final and stable version of One UI 5.1.1 will be pre-installed on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when the latest iteration of the book-style foldable is released in late July or August. To be clear, this is NOT the One UI 6 Beta which includes the first Android 14 Beta and is being tested internally by Samsung for the Galaxy S23 series. That Beta program should kick off in the third week of July.

The One UI 5.1.1 has a nice-sized changelist. Per the Samsung community site, the update includes the following changes:

  • You can quickly switch a pop-up app to split-screen view by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window and dragging it to the desired side. You can also drag the pop-up screen off of the screen by dragging it sideways. When you want it to return to its original position, tap it again.
  • The S Pen can perform a cool trick that is better than pulling a rabbit out of a hat. With the One UI 5.1.1 Beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, when you move the S Pen over the icon of a minimized app, you will see a preview of what the app will look like when launched
  • With the update, up to four recently used apps can be displayed in the taskbar. If the number of icons on the taskbar is seven or less, the taskbar itself will automatically adjust in order to make it easier for the user to select the home button, recent apps button, and back button at the bottom of the screen.
  • With the One UI 5.1.1 Beta, more apps support multi-window in Flex Mode. And in Flex Mode, you will be able to fast-forward and rewind when watching video content. And by customizing the toolbar in Flerx Mode, you'll be able to perform functions including split screen view and screen capture. You'll be able to add, remove, reorder, or move an icon by long-pressing on it.
  • Flex Mode is when you turn your Galaxy Z Fold 4 into a mini laptop by opening the device, turning it sideways, and placing the unit on a desk. One side of the internal display is on top acting like a laptop screen, and the other side of the display acts as virtual controls.
  • With the One UI 5.1.1 Beta, users will be able to change the date and time of a watermark being used on a photo. Flex Mode is improved in Pro Mode to make it easier to change the ISO and shutter speed since these controls will be at the bottom of the screen when the device is folded in Pro and Pro Video modes. In capture view on the internal screen, you can select multiple photos by long-pressing on them. Once selected, you can share them all at once, or delete them in one fell swoop.
  • Samsung is replacing sliders on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with dials as the One UI 5.1.1 Beta allows users to adjust filters and tonal effects with one hand. Tones and filters used on some of your favorite photos can be copied and pasted into other photos. In My Files and on the home screen, you can drag and drop with both hands. Use one hand to drag files, photos, or other items, and use the other hand to select a location or folder where you want the items you're dragging to end up.
  • With the update, you can place your open Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the internal screen face down and use Wireless Power Share to power up your Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch. At the same time, you can still use the cover screen as a phone.
  • When your internal storage is less than 5GB or 10%, app cache information appears making it easier to free up storage space without deleting files or apps. Users will see more information about which apps use too much memory and those that do can be put in a "sleep state." 

Yes, this is a pretty big changelist and right now the update is rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 4 models in South Korea. If you own this phone in other countries, be patient; Samsung will get to you. The One UI 5.1.1 update will be limited to eligible versions of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 received One UI 5.0 with Android 13 last December. You can probably expect the foldables to be updated to One UI 6.0 and Android 14 during the fourth quarter of this year.

