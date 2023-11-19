Samsung has registered the names of its foldable phones for 2024 and 2025
Looking ahead to the future, Samsung has already locked up the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 names for the 2024 and 2025 versions of the world's most popular foldable phone. Considering that Sammy already registered the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 names back in September, this is a task that the manufacturer won't have to worry about completing in 2024 and 2025 for both of its foldable phones.
SamMobile says that while Samsung renewed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 names in September alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Fold 7, the registration of the Flip 6 and Flip 7 names is just being made public now. Speaking of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it is expected that Samsung will be upgrading the foldable's cameras next year. Samsung is reportedly testing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 50MP primary camera. That would be a huge upgrade from the 12MP main camera found on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 already features a 50MP main camera which is a homegrown Samsung ISOCELL GN3 camera sensor. The 50MP sensors for the Flip 6 and Fold 6 could be the new ISOCELL GNK which is currently employed by the Pixel 8 Pro. The sensor uses Dual Pixel Pro auto-focus to quickly focus on objects in motion inside the frame and captures 14-bit RAW images delivering vivid colors.
Returning to the registration of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Flip 7 names, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Fold 7 monikers, Samsung also filed them with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) which means that any company other than Samsung that believes that they could get away with using those names in 2024 and 2025 better think twice before using them. Notice that Samsung didn't register any names that could be associated with a lower-priced variant of either its clamshell or book-style foldable phones.
Rumors of bargain-priced Galaxy Z foldable models were shot down by Samsung last week after talk of a foldable costing $400-$500 (compared to $999.99 for the Flip 5 and $1,799.99 for the Fold 5) was brought up by the rumor mill.
