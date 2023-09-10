Samsung's filings show its continued faith in the foldables market
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was just released by Samsung one month ago tomorrow. While you might not have the next two iterations of the book-style foldable on your mind, they are apparently on Samsung's mind as it starts crossing items off of its "to-do" list. As discovered by GalaxyClub, the company has already registered the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 names for 2024 and 2025 respectively.
Registering the names of its phones so far in advance is not typical Samsung behavior, or at least it was unusual. The company filed in late July to register the name of its next flagship series, the Galaxy S24, which will be made up of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Those phones probably will be unveiled and released during the first quarter of next year. Registering those phones seven months in advance is more typical of Samsung.
Samsung is obviously happy with how the public has responded to its foldable phones and last year the head of Sammy's Mobile Experience business segment, Dr. TM Roh, said that Samsung has a plan to help its foldable phonestake that all-important leap to the mainstream market. We do see more competition in this area and in the U.S., the Pixel Fold has become a challenger to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The OnePlus Open is expected to be unveiled soon.
Even globally, the foldable market is opening up as companies like Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo continue to revise and revamp both their book-style and clamshell foldables every year. Speaking of which, we'd expect to see Samsung file soon to register the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7; those would be the names of its clamshell flippers for 2025 and 2026 respectively.
Some will say that the validation of the foldable phone market won't happen until Apple releases a foldable iPhone. And right now a foldable handset, or even a foldable iPad, doesn't seem to be something that Apple is seriously thinking about right now.
