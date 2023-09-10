Samsung's filings show its continued faith in the foldables market

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was just released by Samsung one month ago tomorrow. While you might not have the next two iterations of the book-style foldable on your mind, they are apparently on Samsung's mind as it starts crossing items off of its "to-do" list. As discovered by GalaxyClub , the company has already registered the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 names for 2024 and 2025 respectively.

















Even globally, the foldable market is opening up as companies like Huawei , Oppo, and Vivo continue to revise and revamp both their book-style and clamshell foldables every year. Speaking of which, we'd expect to see Samsung file soon to register the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7; those would be the names of its clamshell flippers for 2025 and 2026 respectively.



