Pay up or stop dreaming: Samsung says it won't make a cheap foldable phone

Rumors of an affordable foldable Galaxy phone have been shot down again, this time by none other than Samsung.





Even though bendable phones still make up a small fraction of the broader market, it's the only category that's growing. Samsung is the market leader but its foldable phones are quite expensive, starting at $999.99 for the clamshell Flip 5 and $1,799.99 for the book-style Fold 5.





At $699, Motorola's Razr 2023 is the most affordable foldable phone available in the US and a recent report said that Samsung could release a foldable phone priced between $400 and $500 in 2024. At $699, Motorola's Razr 2023 is the most affordableavailable in the US and a recent report said that Samsung could release a





foldable phone is not as straightforward as making a phone like the foldable phones are expensive for a reason. This report was met with a little skepticism, with people wondering whether it was even possible for Samsung to cut the price by half. You see, manufacturing a stripped-downis not as straightforward as making a phone like the Galaxy S23 FE , asare expensive for a reason.





Foldable phones consist of premium parts such as a flexible screen and hinge and involve complex engineering and a lot of research and development. Since sales still haven't increased to a point where manufacturers can enjoy economies of scale and lower prices, it's going to be incredibly hard for companies to come out with cheaper models. Samsung definitely isn't going to do that anytime soon. consist of premium parts such as a flexible screen and hinge and involve complex engineering and a lot of research and development. Since sales still haven't increased to a point where manufacturers can enjoy economies of scale and lower prices, it's going to be incredibly hard for companies to come out with cheaper models. Samsung definitely isn't going to do that anytime soon.





Korea JoongAng Daily foldable phone . According to, Samsung has denied rumors that it will release a mid-tier









There's still a little glimmer of hope for a Fan Edition model though with Samsung saying that "there's nothing decided on the matter."





A Samsung exec had recently hinted that the company had no plans to release an affordable phone in the foreseeable future. Whether that's the right decision is another story.



