Galaxy S24 users need to install the December security update ASAP. Here's why

The security update is available now toseries users in Korea, those with the unlocked variants in the U.S., and T-Mobile subscribers using a locked version of this year'sseries in the U.S. If your phone has the update, you can download it by going to. Keep in mind that if you install thebeta, you will not receive a stable version of the security update.



The December Samsung security update includes six patches to fix issues deemed to be critical. These six include CVE-2024-38408, CVE-2024-43096, CVE-2024-43770, CVE-2024-43771, CVE-2024-49747, and CVE-2024-49748. Another vulnerability, CVE-2024-49415, is an issue created by Samsung. The company warns that if this last flaw is not patched, it will allow "remote attackers to execute arbitrary code."







As a result, you must patch CVE-2024-49415 because if the vulnerability is exploited it could lead an attacker to execute malicious code on your device remotely. The attacker could get control over the system allowing him to deploy ransomware, steal sensitive and personal data, and generate other attacks on the system. This fix alone should have those with a Galaxy S24 series handset scurrying to install the December Samsung security update as soon as it arrives.











Believe it or not, CVE-2024-49415 is not the most dangerous exploit that needs to be patched. The most important "fix" that comes with the December Samsung security update is one from Qualcomm that repairs a critical flaw involving Snapdragon chips, CVE-2024-43047. Google noted that this vulnerability was being exploited on a limited basis by attackers. A patch for this vulnerability was released by Qualcomm in October and was made available for Pixel phones in November



