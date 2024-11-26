Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to uopdate their phones or turn them off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
Multiple Android bugdroids are seen all lined up as though they were in the Android Army.
Google Pixel users need to make sure that they have installed the latest security update no later than November 28th. At the beginning of this month, Google warned Pixel users that their phones were under attack and released an important security patch. You might recall that Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE)-2024-43047 is a dangerous flaw impacting Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. Google said that this vulnerability was being exploited by attackers on a limited basis.

A second flaw, CVE-2024-43093, also requires that users install the latest security update ASAP. The update includes a patch that addresses a vulnerability found in the core Google Play system framework. This flaw, when exploited, could result in unauthorized access to Android/data,’ ‘Android/obb, and ‘Android/sandbox’ directories.

Thanks to these two flaws, the U.S. told government workers with a Pixel phone to turn off the device or install the security update by November 28th, Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. The warning came from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) which is part of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Even though CISA's warning applies only to government staff, these recommendations are widely released to help other organizations stay current with vulnerabilities that need to be patched.

A list of Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets impacted by&amp;nbsp;(CVE)-2024-43047. | Image credit-Qualcomm - Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to uopdate their phones or turn them off
A list of Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets impacted by (CVE)-2024-43047. | Image credit-Qualcomm

The reason why CISA is going crazy over these two vulnerabilities is because they could lead attackers to access external storage on Android phones and this could result in the theft of sensitive information stored on these handsets. Originally, CISA ordered that the update be installed in October, but the patch could not be released in time. With the November security update, Pixel handsets received the patch while Samsung and other Android devices did not. Those with a Galaxy phone or another Android model might have to wait until December before getting the update.

Recommended Stories
Right now, if you own a Pixel handset, whether you work for the government or not, you need to install the security update if you haven't already. Go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. If a prompt appears for an update, make sure you follow the directions to install it. To be clear, while the vulnerabilities are found on many Android handsets, only Pixel models have the patch for now.

If you've already installed the November update on your Pixel phone, you have nothing more to do and you have met CISA's deadline.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless