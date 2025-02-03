Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Samsung's next Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 get their repairability scores

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Render of Galaxy A36 5G over a white background.
Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56, and just like before, it has released the official repairability scores for both devices ahead of their debut.

The graphs were shared (translated source) by Samsung in France, and the new scores indicate that the upcoming Galaxy A56 will be slightly harder to repair than its predecessor.

The A56 earned a score of 8.4 out of 10, just a hair below the Galaxy A55's 8.5. It's a small difference but noticeable. The score is broken down into various categories, and the A56 lost points in the "ease of disassembly" section, with a score of 5.0 compared to the A55's 5.8. This slight dip brings the A56 in line with the Galaxy A54, which also scored 8.4 in the test.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy A36 has the same repairability score as last year's model, earning a solid 8.4/10. In fact, both the Galaxy A36 and A56 share identical repairability scores in every category.

Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 repairability scores. | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Actually, now that both phones are set to get six major OS upgrades, repairability scores matter more than ever – especially for those planning to keep their mid-range devices for years. But it seems Samsung isn't quite on the same page yet.

While Samsung hasn't made much progress in improving repairability for its mid-range phones, it might need to rethink that strategy for future models. In 2023, the EU Parliament approved a new law that will require phone batteries to be easily replaceable again, set to take effect by 2027.

Other smartphone companies, like HMD with its Skyline, are already preparing for the change. This law could have a major impact on phone design, even outside the European Union – but we'll have to wait and see. After all, 2025 has just started, right?

So, when can we expect the Galaxy A56 and A36 to make their debut? Samsung hasn't shared exact launch dates yet, but rumors suggest these mid-range phones could drop in mid-March. They'll likely be announced and released on the same day, although their availability may vary by market. For example, last year, Samsung only launched the Galaxy A35 in the US.

Both phones are expected to come with One UI 7 and support for some Galaxy AI features. Under the hood, the A56 will likely pack an Exynos 1580, while the A36 might feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Design-wise, they'll probably look pretty similar to the previous models.

If you're in the market for a phone that could make the best mid-range list, the Galaxy A36 5G and A56 are definitely worth a look. They're expected to deliver strong specs at a budget-friendly price, likely around $400.

Of course, there are other solid choices out there, like the upcoming Pixel 9a, which is expected to launch around the same time, or the Nothing Phone (3a), set for release on March 4. Both should offer great value as well. Plus, don't forget that Apple might drop the next-gen iPhone SE 4 around the same time in March, so if you're still on the fence between Android and iOS, that could be another option to consider.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

