Samsung’s next Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 get their repairability scores

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-genand Galaxy A56 , and just like before, it has released the official repairability scores for both devices ahead of their debut.The graphs were shared (translated source) by Samsung in France, and the new scores indicate that the upcomingwill be slightly harder to repair than its predecessor.The A56 earned a score of 8.4 out of 10, just a hair below the Galaxy A55 's 8.5. It's a small difference but noticeable. The score is broken down into various categories, and the A56 lost points in the "ease of disassembly" section, with a score of 5.0 compared to the A55's 5.8. This slight dip brings the A56 in line with the Galaxy A54, which also scored 8.4 in the test.Meanwhile, the upcominghas the same repairability score as last year's model, earning a solid 8.4/10. In fact, both theand A56 share identical repairability scores in every category.