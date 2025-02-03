Samsung’s next Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 get their repairability scores
Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56, and just like before, it has released the official repairability scores for both devices ahead of their debut.
The graphs were shared (translated source) by Samsung in France, and the new scores indicate that the upcoming Galaxy A56 will be slightly harder to repair than its predecessor.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy A36 has the same repairability score as last year's model, earning a solid 8.4/10. In fact, both the Galaxy A36 and A56 share identical repairability scores in every category.
While Samsung hasn't made much progress in improving repairability for its mid-range phones, it might need to rethink that strategy for future models. In 2023, the EU Parliament approved a new law that will require phone batteries to be easily replaceable again, set to take effect by 2027.
Other smartphone companies, like HMD with its Skyline, are already preparing for the change. This law could have a major impact on phone design, even outside the European Union – but we'll have to wait and see. After all, 2025 has just started, right?
So, when can we expect the Galaxy A56 and A36 to make their debut? Samsung hasn't shared exact launch dates yet, but rumors suggest these mid-range phones could drop in mid-March. They'll likely be announced and released on the same day, although their availability may vary by market. For example, last year, Samsung only launched the Galaxy A35 in the US.
If you're in the market for a phone that could make the best mid-range list, the Galaxy A36 5G and A56 are definitely worth a look. They're expected to deliver strong specs at a budget-friendly price, likely around $400.
The A56 earned a score of 8.4 out of 10, just a hair below the Galaxy A55's 8.5. It's a small difference but noticeable. The score is broken down into various categories, and the A56 lost points in the "ease of disassembly" section, with a score of 5.0 compared to the A55's 5.8. This slight dip brings the A56 in line with the Galaxy A54, which also scored 8.4 in the test.
Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 repairability scores. | Screenshots by PhoneArena
Actually, now that both phones are set to get six major OS upgrades, repairability scores matter more than ever – especially for those planning to keep their mid-range devices for years. But it seems Samsung isn't quite on the same page yet.
Both phones are expected to come with One UI 7 and support for some Galaxy AI features. Under the hood, the A56 will likely pack an Exynos 1580, while the A36 might feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Design-wise, they'll probably look pretty similar to the previous models.
Of course, there are other solid choices out there, like the upcoming Pixel 9a, which is expected to launch around the same time, or the Nothing Phone (3a), set for release on March 4. Both should offer great value as well. Plus, don't forget that Apple might drop the next-gen iPhone SE 4 around the same time in March, so if you're still on the fence between Android and iOS, that could be another option to consider.
