Why is a phone like the HMD Skyline happening now, in 2024?
Up Next:
After taking over Nokia from Microsoft, HMD (Human Mobile Devices) has spent the last decade rolling out new Nokia-branded phones. Now, the company is saying goodbye to the Nokia name and introducing new devices under its own HMD brand. The latest release is the mid-range Android phone, the HMD Skyline, which might just be the modern Nokia you’ve been dreaming of.
The HMD Skyline catches the eye with its nostalgic design and mid-range specs that hit the mark:
Aside from the specs, which look pretty good on paper, this phone is one of the most easily repairable smartphones on the market right now. It makes me wonder why HMD decided to launch a phone like this now.
Europe, where the Finnish HMD is based, is a major market for the company, but the competition is tough, and it seems like HMD is trying to stay ahead of the game. What do I mean?
Last year, the EU Parliament gave the green light to a new law making phone batteries easily replaceable again. It is set to kick in by 2027, and smartphone makers are already gearing up. This law might even shake things up for how phones are designed, even in markets outside the European Union.
So, to keep their phones in the game for the long haul, companies need to focus on repairability. I think HMD is making a clever play with the Skyline, positioning itself as one of the pioneers in the world of easily repairable devices.
Sure, there are other players like the Dutch company Fairphone, with its latest repair-friendly model, the Fairphone 5. But in general, manufacturers who offer phones that are easy to repair – or even ones where you can swap out the battery in seconds – are pretty rare.
Right now, consumers are more aware than ever of the environmental impact of their tech. By highlighting repairability, HMD is tapping into this growing trend and could attract eco-friendly buyers. It’s a smart move because, let’s face it, the HMD Skyline doesn’t exactly stand out otherwise. With its mid-range specs, mid-range features, and mid-range price, it needs that unique angle to make a splash.
The repairability feature is what sets the Skyline apart from many competitors, giving it a unique edge. Personally, I wouldn’t mind getting a phone that is easy to repair. Being able to swap out a battery, replace a cracked screen, or even take it apart and put it back together just for fun without ruining it forever sounds pretty appealing to me.
The HMD Skyline catches the eye with its nostalgic design and mid-range specs that hit the mark:
- Display: 6.55-inch, 144 Hz OLED
- Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip
- Memory and storage: 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage
- Camera system: 108MP main camera, 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, 4x lossless zoom, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP selfie camera
- Battery: 4,600 mAh with 33W wired charging
- Price: $500
Aside from the specs, which look pretty good on paper, this phone is one of the most easily repairable smartphones on the market right now. It makes me wonder why HMD decided to launch a phone like this now.
New regulations are key
The new EU law might change the way phones are designed. | Image credit – HMD
Europe, where the Finnish HMD is based, is a major market for the company, but the competition is tough, and it seems like HMD is trying to stay ahead of the game. What do I mean?
Last year, the EU Parliament gave the green light to a new law making phone batteries easily replaceable again. It is set to kick in by 2027, and smartphone makers are already gearing up. This law might even shake things up for how phones are designed, even in markets outside the European Union.
Just like how the USB-C charging standard made everyone switch to USB-C, this new battery law might have a big impact, too. I mean, even Apple jumped on board, moving from its Lightning port to USB-C with the latest iPhone 15 series, right?
So, to keep their phones in the game for the long haul, companies need to focus on repairability. I think HMD is making a clever play with the Skyline, positioning itself as one of the pioneers in the world of easily repairable devices.
Sure, there are other players like the Dutch company Fairphone, with its latest repair-friendly model, the Fairphone 5. But in general, manufacturers who offer phones that are easy to repair – or even ones where you can swap out the battery in seconds – are pretty rare.
So, one reason the HMD Skyline is hitting the market now is to get ahead of upcoming EU regulations and stay ahead of the competition. This way, HMD gains an extra two years to address any issues, correct mistakes, and see how these repairable smartphones perform in the real world. After all, the best test is getting feedback from actual users.
But regulations aren’t the whole story, right?
Video credit – HMD
Right. Marketing is also key. HMD isn’t exactly a household name in the mobile world (unlike Nokia, from which it moved away, but that is a topic for another time). So, a new brand – even if not exactly new – needs to carve out its own space in the market.
Recommended Stories
The repairability feature is what sets the Skyline apart from many competitors, giving it a unique edge. Personally, I wouldn’t mind getting a phone that is easy to repair. Being able to swap out a battery, replace a cracked screen, or even take it apart and put it back together just for fun without ruining it forever sounds pretty appealing to me.
In a nutshell, HMD’s launch of the Skyline seems like a smart move to tap into the rising consumer interest in sustainability, stand out from the crowd, and boost its brand reputation. And let’s not forget, it is also about staying ahead of those upcoming EU regulations.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: