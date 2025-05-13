Samsung’s new Edge model may spell the end for another Galaxy S model
The Galaxy S25 Edge could quietly erase the Plus model if it sells well enough.
Samsung just made its slimmest Galaxy phone official! At just 5.8mm thick, the Galaxy S25 Edge joined the S25 lineup and is already up for pre-order. But beyond the sleek design, this new model could be a major turning point for the Galaxy S series. Why?
If it sells well, it might actually replace the Plus model entirely in next year’s Galaxy S26 lineup. Yep, according to a new report (translated source), it is very likely that the Edge model will take the place of the Plus model, which has been underperforming in the Galaxy S lineup over the past few years.
However, Samsung has reportedly been looking for a solution for the underperforming Plus model and the new slim Edge phone might be it – but only if it sells well. If the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t do great, Samsung could stick with the traditional lineup of regular, Plus and Ultra for the Galaxy S26 series.
Still, I’m not sure the Edge model is the perfect replacement – and it seems Samsung might be a bit unsure about the Edge’s potential, too. Earlier reports claim the brand only set a production target of 1.3 million units for the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is actually lower than what the S25 Plus got.
And there might be a reason for that. While the Edge rocks a 200 MP main camera, tougher glass and that ultra-slim design, it also comes with trade-offs: a smaller battery, slower charging and no telephoto camera – all of which could be dealbreakers for some.
(158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3 mm)
thickness with camera 0.34 inches (8.55 mm)
(158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
So at this point, both outcomes are still on the table. If the Galaxy S25 Edge flops, we could just see the usual trio of Standard, Plus and Ultra return with the S26 series. But if it takes off, Samsung may drop the Plus model next year.
And Samsung might not be the only one doing this. Apple is also reportedly ditching its Plus model in favor of a slimmer iPhone 17 Air in this year’s iPhone 17 lineup. Its Plus model is not its best performer either and all signs so far point to the iPhone 16 Plus being the last of its kind (at least for a while).
Apparently, Samsung has already started early development on the Galaxy S26 series and it’s being planned with three models: Standard, Edge and Ultra. The project is still in its early stages, which is expected since the launch isn’t happening until early next year.
So far, Samsung has reportedly shipped 37.7 million Galaxy S25 phones, but the S25 Plus only made up 6.7 million of those. In comparison, the standard model shipped 13.6 million units, while the S25 Ultra reached 17.4 million. So yeah, it is clear the Plus model is the least popular in the series right now.
Display
Size
Technology
Dynamic AMOLED
AMOLED
Refresh rate
120Hz
120Hz
Screen-to-body
92.47 %
89.75 %
Peak brightness
2600 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-3-AB (3 nm)
Processor
2x 4.32GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x 3.53GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M
GPU
Adreno 830
Adreno 830
RAM
Internal storage
256GB, not expandable
256GB, not expandable
OS
Android (15)
Android (15)
Battery
Capacity
4900 mAh
3900 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Dual camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F1.7
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Second camera
10 MP (Telephoto)
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F2.2
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Video recording
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
Front
12 MP
10 MP
Video capture
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
Design
Dimensions
(158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3 mm)
thickness with camera 0.34 inches (8.55 mm)
(158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm)
Weight
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
Frame: Aluminum
Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
Frame: Titanium
Frame: Titanium
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP68
Water, Dust; IP68
Biometrics
Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
Cellular
5G
Bands n1, n2, n5, n7, n25, n28, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n258, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave, 5G Ready
Bands 5G Ready
Buyers information
MSRP
$ 999 / € 1149
$ 1100 / € 1249
Availability
Scheduled release
(Official) May 27, 2025
See the full Samsung Galaxy S25+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison Tool.
