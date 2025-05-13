Samsung’s new Edge model may spell the end for another Galaxy S model

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge for up to $750 off $469 99 $1219 99 $750 off (61%) Starting May 12 through May 30, you can pre-order the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset boasts exceptional water and dust resistance, a top-shelf camera, and titanium frame. Pre-order today for up to $630 off with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade ($120 extra discount). Early buyers will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit. Pre-order at Samsung



If it sells well, it might actually replace the Plus model entirely in next year’s If it sells well, it might actually replace the Plus model entirely in next year’s Galaxy S26 lineup. Yep, according to a new report (translated source), it is very likely that the Edge model will take the place of the Plus model, which has been underperforming in the Galaxy S lineup over the past few years.



Apparently, Samsung has already started early development on the Galaxy S26 series and it’s being planned with three models: Standard, Edge and Ultra. The project is still in its early stages, which is expected since the launch isn’t happening until early next year. Apparently, Samsung has already started early development on theseries and it’s being planned with three models: Standard, Edge and Ultra. The project is still in its early stages, which is expected since the launch isn’t happening until early next year.



However, Samsung has reportedly been looking for a solution for the underperforming Plus model and the new slim Edge phone might be it – but only if it sells well. If the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t do great, Samsung could stick with the traditional lineup of regular, Plus and Ultra for the Galaxy S26 series.

So far, Samsung has reportedly shipped 37.7 million Galaxy S25 phones, but the S25 Plus only made up 6.7 million of those. In comparison, the standard model shipped 13.6 million units, while the S25 Ultra reached 17.4 million. So yeah, it is clear the Plus model is the least popular in the series right now.



Still, I’m not sure the Edge model is the perfect replacement – and it seems Samsung might be a bit unsure about the Edge’s potential, too. Galaxy S25 Edge , which is actually lower than what the S25 Plus got. Still, I’m not sure the Edge model is the perfect replacement – and it seems Samsung might be a bit unsure about the Edge’s potential, too. Earlier reports claim the brand only set a production target of 1.3 million units for the, which is actually lower than what the S25 Plus got.



And there might be a reason for that. While the Edge rocks a 200 MP main camera, tougher glass and that ultra-slim design, it also comes with trade-offs: a smaller battery, slower charging and no telephoto camera – all of which could be dealbreakers for some.





Display Size



6.7-inch 6.7-inch



6.7-inch 6.7-inch Technology Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Screen-to-body 92.47 % 89.75 % Peak brightness 2600 cd/m2 (nit) Features HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-3-AB (3 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 2x 4.47GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x 3.53GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M Octa-core, 2x 4.47GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x 3.53GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M 2x 4.32GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x 3.53GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M GPU Adreno 830 Adreno 830 RAM



12GB 12GB



12GB 12GB Internal storage 256GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable OS Android (15) Android (15) Battery Capacity 4900 mAh 3900 mAh Charging Fast charging Fast charging Camera Rear Triple camera Dual camera Main camera



50 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF)



200 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF) 200 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Aperture size: F1.7

Sensor size: 1/1.56" Second camera 10 MP (Telephoto) 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Aperture size: F2.2 Third camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Video recording 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) Front 12 MP 10 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) Design Dimensions



6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches

(158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3 mm)

thickness with camera 0.34 inches (8.55 mm) 6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches(158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3 mm)thickness with camera 0.34 inches (8.55 mm)



6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches

(158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm) 6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches(158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm) Weight



6.70 oz (190.0 g)

the average is 6.3 oz (179 g) 6.70 oz (190.0 g)



5.75 oz (163.0 g)

the average is 6.3 oz (179 g) 5.75 oz (163.0 g) Materials Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

Frame: Titanium Resistance Water, Dust; IP68 Water, Dust; IP68 Biometrics Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint Cellular 5G Bands n1, n2, n5, n7, n25, n28, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n258, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave, 5G Ready Bands 5G Ready Buyers information MSRP $ 999 / € 1149 $ 1100 / € 1249 Availability Scheduled release (Official) May 27, 2025 See the full Samsung Galaxy S25+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison Tool





So at this point, both outcomes are still on the table. If the Galaxy S25 Edge flops, we could just see the usual trio of Standard, Plus and Ultra return with the S26 series. But if it takes off, Samsung may drop the Plus model next year.



