Last-minute rumor suggests Samsung is not very optimistic about the Galaxy S25 Edge





But one thing that's never been completely clear is what the world's number one smartphone vendor is planning for the Galaxy S25 Edge in terms of global availability. And while those rumors that the handset wouldn't be released in the US have proven inaccurate, we still don't know... for sure how easy it will be to buy the fourth member of the S25 family and what kind of aspirations Samsung holds for its sales figures.

Is 1.3 million a big or a small number?













Granted, this is reportedly only for the year's second quarter, which has already begun and is set to conclude roughly a month and a half after the phone's official announcement. But if real, that Q2 production plan would mean Samsung expects to sell less than 1.3 million S25 Edge copies by the end of June, which is... not a very ambitious goal.





Obviously, some of the devices manufactured this quarter will be reserved for Q3 sales (or so they should), so it wouldn't exactly be shocking to see the Galaxy S25 Edge go out of stock shortly after it becomes available.





S25 Edge Of course, the(formerly known as S25 Slim) was initially expected to see daylight at the beginning of the quarter, which might explain this rumored reduction from 3 to 1.3 million. And if you want to know just how small that number is (by Samsung's standards), the Galaxy S25 Ultra alone was estimated to have crossed the 5 million unit sales mark around two months after its global commercial debut.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 numbers are even lower... for now





Z Fold 7 and "around" 600K as far as the This is not an entirely fair comparison for a few different reasons, but Samsung apparently has humbler Q2 production plans for its next big foldables. We're talking "around" 800,000 units for theand "around" 600K as far as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is concerned, with the big asterisk being that these two bad boys are only likely to start selling in July









Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7 to the world will take place in early July (or perhaps even late June). That's the first month of Q3, so in a way, it makes sense not to prepare too many units ahead of time. But 1.4 million units is also not nothing for two foldable devices in 2025, so this number basically confirms that the Unpacked event set to officially introduce theandto the world will take place in early July (or perhaps even late June).



