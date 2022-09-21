 Samsung might release a new charger alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup - PhoneArena
In February 2023, we expect Samsung to announce the new Galaxy S23 lineup. But with its new S Series, the tech giant might also reveal a new wireless charger.

A Dutch publication named GalaxyClub received information that Samsung is currently working on a "Wireless Charger Hub" that — since it bears the word "hub" — should be able to charge a few devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the rumor mill is saying that Samsung is working on a new charger with model number EP-P9500, which could actually be the same device the folks from GalaxyClub are talking about. Of course, the EP-P9500 could also be a different gadget without any connection to GalaxyClub's charger.

Unfortunately, there isn't any information about this Wireless Charger Hub. Presumably, if Samsung is indeed working on such a device, it would be something like the Wireless Charger Trio, which the tech giant released in 2020 together with the Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live.

The Wireless Charger Trio has a 25W maximum input and a 9W output power. However, the unnanounced Wireless Charger Hub could potentially feature more output power than its predecessor.

When it was released, the Wireless Charger Trio's cost was $99, so although we don't know the Wireless Charger Hub's price yet, don't expect it to be below $100. However, we are sure that, in the coming months, we will learn more about this alleged Samsung charger.
