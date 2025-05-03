Samsung may surprise us all and roll out a Beta for One UI 8 sooner than anticipated

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Samsung might release the beta version of its next major software update, One UI 8, much earlier than expected this year, possibly starting in June. This information comes from a post on X by tipster Tarun Vats, suggesting a significant shift in Samsung's usual software testing schedule.

While this potential June launch is noteworthy, Vats advises caution, noting that Samsung's update timelines can often change depending on how development progresses.


Confirmation that One UI 8 is actively being developed came recently when an early version was spotted running on an internal test unit believed to be a Galaxy Z Flip 6. This sighting indicated that Samsung is already working on its software overlay for the upcoming Android 16 operating system. Usually, these very early builds are limited to unreleased devices being tested internally, such as the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy S25 series.

Why is this timing notable?


A public beta launch in June, however, would make the software available to registered beta testers much sooner than usual. Samsung typically begins its One UI public beta programs later in the summer, often around August, closer to the final release of the new Android version by Google. For comparison, the One UI 7 (based on Android 15) beta started last August.

An earlier beta could signal Samsung's intent to deliver the final, stable One UI 8 update to users more quickly after Android 16 officially launches. Google usually unveils new Android features at its I/O event in May, with developer previews available earlier, setting the stage for partners like Samsung to begin their adaptations.

Opening the beta program earlier would provide more time for user feedback and allow Samsung to identify and fix bugs before the official release. While users should wait for an official announcement from Samsung, the prospect of testing One UI 8 features sooner than expected is an interesting development for Galaxy device owners. If this works out, it will hopefully mean a smoother rollout than the rocky one that One UI 7 has had so far.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
