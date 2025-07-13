No one’s ready to replace Tim Cook — and Apple is fine with that
Apple is going through one of its biggest leadership changes in years, but don't expect CEO Tim Cook to go anywhere — at least not anytime soon. As thoroughly covered by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, even with recent setbacks in artificial intelligence and slower product innovation, Cook has full support from Apple's board and is expected to stay on for years to come.
One of the biggest changes is the upcoming retirement of Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, who has been with Apple since 1998. He played a key role in product development and was widely seen as Cook's likely successor. With his departure, Apple loses a leader who helped shape the Apple Watch, health products, and core operations.
Williams' responsibilities are now being split between several other executives. Sabih Khan, previously in charge of the supply chain, is now Apple's new COO. Apple's design teams will report directly to Cook, while health and Siri-related software will move under software chief Craig Federighi. Other areas, like AppleCare, are also being reassigned.
This follows another recent change: CFO Luca Maestri has handed off his role to Kevan Parekh. Other veterans, including Dan Riccio and Phil Schiller, have also retired or stepped back. Many of Apple's top leaders are now in their 60s, and more exits are expected soon.
Even with these changes, Cook is not showing signs of stepping down. He turns 65 in November, but many believe he could lead Apple for another five years or more. With no clear second-in-command after Williams leaves, hardware chief John Ternus is seen as a possible future CEO. However, his limited experience in finance and operations could make that path more difficult.
Tim Cook has been with Apple with 1998 and was appointed as the new CEO by Apple's Board of Directors following the resignation of Steve Jobs in August 2011. | Image credit — Apple
For now, Cook remains in full control. Some even believe he could eventually become chairman if Arthur Levinson retires from that role.
Apple is clearly entering a period of change, but leadership at the very top remains steady. Cook's continued presence may help keep the company stable, though the lack of a clear successor could raise concerns if an unexpected transition is needed.
