No one’s ready to replace Tim Cook — and Apple is fine with that

Recommended Stories

Tim Cook

For now, Cook remains in full control. Some even believe he could eventually become chairman if Arthur Levinson retires from that role.Apple is clearly entering a period of change, but leadership at the very top remains steady. Cook's continued presence may help keep the company stable, though the lack of a clear successor could raise concerns if an unexpected transition is needed.From my personal perspective, Apple is better off keepingin place for now. With so many top executives leaving and teams being reorganized, adding a new CEO into the mix would create too much disruption all at once. Cook brings stability, knows the company inside and out, and is still trusted by the board. Apple's real focus should be on fixing its current issues — especially in AI, design, and innovation — before thinking about a leadership handoff.