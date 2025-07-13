Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
No one’s ready to replace Tim Cook — and Apple is fine with that

With key execs retiring, Apple is leaning on the one constant it still has: its CEO

1comment
Apple
Image of Tim Cook
Apple is going through one of its biggest leadership changes in years, but don't expect CEO Tim Cook to go anywhere — at least not anytime soon. As thoroughly covered by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, even with recent setbacks in artificial intelligence and slower product innovation, Cook has full support from Apple's board and is expected to stay on for years to come.

One of the biggest changes is the upcoming retirement of Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, who has been with Apple since 1998. He played a key role in product development and was widely seen as Cook's likely successor. With his departure, Apple loses a leader who helped shape the Apple Watch, health products, and core operations.

Williams' responsibilities are now being split between several other executives. Sabih Khan, previously in charge of the supply chain, is now Apple's new COO. Apple's design teams will report directly to Cook, while health and Siri-related software will move under software chief Craig Federighi. Other areas, like AppleCare, are also being reassigned.

This follows another recent change: CFO Luca Maestri has handed off his role to Kevan Parekh. Other veterans, including Dan Riccio and Phil Schiller, have also retired or stepped back. Many of Apple's top leaders are now in their 60s, and more exits are expected soon.

Even with these changes, Cook is not showing signs of stepping down. He turns 65 in November, but many believe he could lead Apple for another five years or more. With no clear second-in-command after Williams leaves, hardware chief John Ternus is seen as a possible future CEO. However, his limited experience in finance and operations could make that path more difficult.

Tim Cook and Steve Jobs
Tim Cook has been with Apple with 1998 and was appointed as the new CEO by Apple's Board of Directors following the resignation of Steve Jobs in August 2011. | Image credit — Apple


For now, Cook remains in full control. Some even believe he could eventually become chairman if Arthur Levinson retires from that role.

Apple is clearly entering a period of change, but leadership at the very top remains steady. Cook's continued presence may help keep the company stable, though the lack of a clear successor could raise concerns if an unexpected transition is needed.

Recommended Stories
From my personal perspective, Apple is better off keeping Tim Cook in place for now. With so many top executives leaving and teams being reorganized, adding a new CEO into the mix would create too much disruption all at once. Cook brings stability, knows the company inside and out, and is still trusted by the board. Apple's real focus should be on fixing its current issues — especially in AI, design, and innovation — before thinking about a leadership handoff.



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

