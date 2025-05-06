Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fresh leak reveals disappointing details
Up Next:
While everyone’s attention is focused on Samsung’s next foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, one product of the same type might go a bit under the radar, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, also simply referred to as Galaxy Flip FE.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was supposed to be an affordable alternative to Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships, but according to a recent leak, this is just a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6.
To cite the source of the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12 GB RAM. Also, the foldable will feature a 6.7-inch internal AMOLED display and an external 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses the same displays.
Another piece of hardware that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE share in common with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the 4,000 mAh battery, which features 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
Unsurprising, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will feature IP48 certification for dust and water resistance. The only major difference is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will ship with Android 15 right out of the box.
That said, the main selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is probably going to be the price. Although we don’t have an exact sum, the report claims Samsung will be selling this one for less than €1.000, which will probably make it appealing to a certain category of customers.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 after Samsung introduces the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As always, we recommend our readers to take these leaks with a grain of salt until more sources confirm the information.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was supposed to be an affordable alternative to Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships, but according to a recent leak, this is just a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6.
A new report sheds light on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs and judging by what’s been leaked, it looks like it has the same hardware as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, a phone that Samsung still sells.
To cite the source of the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12 GB RAM. Also, the foldable will feature a 6.7-inch internal AMOLED display and an external 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses the same displays.
Moving on to the camera, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone also packs a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have its days numbered | Image credit: PhoneArena
Another piece of hardware that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE share in common with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the 4,000 mAh battery, which features 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
Unsurprising, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will feature IP48 certification for dust and water resistance. The only major difference is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will ship with Android 15 right out of the box.
That said, the main selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is probably going to be the price. Although we don’t have an exact sum, the report claims Samsung will be selling this one for less than €1.000, which will probably make it appealing to a certain category of customers.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 after Samsung introduces the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As always, we recommend our readers to take these leaks with a grain of salt until more sources confirm the information.
Things that are NOT allowed: