Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fresh leak reveals disappointing details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have its days numbered | Image credit: PhoneArena

While everyone’s attention is focused on Samsung ’s next foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 , one product of the same type might go a bit under the radar, the more affordableFE, also simply referred to as Galaxy Flip FE TheFE was supposed to be an affordable alternative to Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships, but according to a recent leak, this is just a rebranded new report sheds light on theFE specs and judging by what’s been leaked, it looks like it has the same hardware as the, a phone that Samsung still sells.To cite the source of the leak, theFE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , paired with 12 GB RAM. Also, the foldable will feature a 6.7-inch internal AMOLED display and an external 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s worth noting that theuses the same displays.Moving on to the camera, theFE is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone also packs a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the