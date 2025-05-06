Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fresh leak reveals disappointing details

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung logo
While everyone’s attention is focused on Samsung’s next foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, one product of the same type might go a bit under the radar, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, also simply referred to as Galaxy Flip FE.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was supposed to be an affordable alternative to Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships, but according to a recent leak, this is just a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A new report sheds light on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs and judging by what’s been leaked, it looks like it has the same hardware as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, a phone that Samsung still sells.

To cite the source of the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12 GB RAM. Also, the foldable will feature a 6.7-inch internal AMOLED display and an external 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses the same displays.

Moving on to the camera, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone also packs a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have its days numbered | Image credit: PhoneArena

Another piece of hardware that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE share in common with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the 4,000 mAh battery, which features 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Unsurprising, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will feature IP48 certification for dust and water resistance. The only major difference is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will ship with Android 15 right out of the box.

That said, the main selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is probably going to be the price. Although we don’t have an exact sum, the report claims Samsung will be selling this one for less than €1.000, which will probably make it appealing to a certain category of customers.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 after Samsung introduces the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As always, we recommend our readers to take these leaks with a grain of salt until more sources confirm the information.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless