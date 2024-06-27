Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are cased and ready to rumble in this revealing new leak

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has done a relatively good job of keeping the official designs of its next-gen foldable devices under wraps over the last few months, at least compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip editions. But some leakers simply cannot be stopped, and although the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are still not pictured in full today, the newest images shared by Arsène Lupin (aka @MysteryLupin) on postimg.cc rather than x.com are by far the most revealing yet.

Lupin, mind you, may not be quite as famous as Evan Blass, Steve Hemmerstoffer, or Ice Universe, but when it comes to reliability and accuracy, it's difficult to find a social media "mole" with a more impressive track record than this. That means we are most definitely looking at legitimate pictures of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 here alongside first-party protective cases that unfortunately keep certain parts of the two's designs concealed.

The Z Fold 6 has a tall and narrow cover screen


Because four of the five freshly leaked images starring the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 place the spotlight on the official protective covers of the book-style foldable and indirectly on the handset's secondary panel, we can't help but notice how tall and narrow this looks.

That's obviously the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well, but many rumors had pointed to a significantly wider outer screen on the Z Fold 6, and... that's not really the vibe we're getting today. If Samsung is making changes in that department, they might be a lot subtler than we all expected, leaving the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looking considerably taller and narrower than the likes of Google's Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open when folded.


When unfolded, the Z Fold 6 strikes us as a more mature and refined device than its predecessor, with a massive primary display that's surrounded by slim and largely symmetrical bezels, as well as much sharper corners than owners of existing Galaxy Folds might have gotten used to.

The triple rear-facing camera system is, curiously enough, tipped to receive no meaningful sensor upgrades, focusing instead largely on software and AI enhancements while also getting a love-it-or-hate-it cosmetic retouching of sorts.

The presumably Samsung-made cases pictured today are also worth a little bit of our attention, with one of them looking to integrate the optional S Pen in what seems like a more seamless way than what's currently available for the Z Fold 5 and the other two focusing on maximizing the Z Fold 6's versatility, usability, and maneuverability.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 sure looks familiar


Granted, today's images give us no glimpse of the next-gen clamshell's main screen, but we're still seeing enough and we know enough about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to not expect any drastic visual changes compared to the Z Flip 5.

Both the folder-shaped cover display and the aforementioned primary screen are set to remain completely unchanged as far as both size and resolution are concerned, but a significant battery capacity upgrade is more than likely, and the same goes for a main camera jump from 12 to 50 megapixels.


Basically, Samsung seems to be planning to change the appearance of one of its foldable devices and meaningfully improve the overall performance of the other phone... while increasing both their prices around the world. That's a pretty risky plan that could cause the company even more problems in an already tricky market segment, but at the end of the day, these pictures remind us that Samsung's foldables look gorgeous, and for a lot of prospective buyers, that might be the only thing that matters.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

