Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is reportedly struggling, but the Galaxy S24 series continues to sell very well





Of course, the world's top smartphone vendor may simply be aiming to diversify its foldable portfolio with a new state-of-the-art option designed specifically with demanding Asian audiences in mind. But if the number shared by Ice Universe on X is legit, it's hard not to see a connection between it and Samsung 's sudden desire to do more in the foldable space this year.

How low is 270,000?





If we're talking hamburgers ate in a lifetime, probably not very low. But if we're talking Galaxy Z Fold 6 units sold by Samsung around the world during the handset's first two weeks of availability, that's pretty bad. Granted, this is not an official figure confirmed by the company, but something tells us Ice Universe obtained his information from a reliable source on the inside or at least a trusted analytics firm.





Interestingly, more numbers were publicized on the leaker's Weibo account , including the Z Flip 6's 420,000 unit sales during its own first 14 days on the global market. That brings Samsung's two foldable phones released (so far) this year to a grand total of 690,000 units sold worldwide, which... doesn't sound great either.









In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 accounted for a combined 1 million pre-orders in Korea alone a little over a year ago, and while some of those pre-orders may have been canceled before the devices could ship, it's pretty clear that the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are proving considerably less popular than their predecessors.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, mind you, actually proved less successful than the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, selling a combined 7.3 million units globally in 12 months compared to 9 million copies for the Z4 duo. For his part, Ice Universe is merely labeling the early sales of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as "slightly lower than those of the Z5 series", which seems like a bit of an understatement.

How high can the Galaxy S24 family go?





While Samsung's foldables are evidently not as popular as the company would wish, its "conventional" flagships are actually doing better than anyone may have anticipated.













The "vanilla" S24, meanwhile, is only slightly more popular than the base S23, with the S24+ growing by a pretty large percentage but staying rather irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. With all of this in mind, we're now wondering if Samsung will try to accelerate the development of the Galaxy S25 family to release it a little earlier than expected and thus cover (a bit) for the failures of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.



