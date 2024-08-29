Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is reportedly struggling, but the Galaxy S24 series continues to sell very well

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is reportedly struggling, but the Galaxy S24 series continues to sell very well
If you're struggling to understand why Samsung is looking to release yet another foldable device this fall, prolific social media leaker Ice Universe (aka @UniverseIce) has something that might explain the existence (and imminence) of the oft-rumored Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Of course, the world's top smartphone vendor may simply be aiming to diversify its foldable portfolio with a new state-of-the-art option designed specifically with demanding Asian audiences in mind. But if the number shared by Ice Universe on X is legit, it's hard not to see a connection between it and Samsung's sudden desire to do more in the foldable space this year.

How low is 270,000?


If we're talking hamburgers ate in a lifetime, probably not very low. But if we're talking Galaxy Z Fold 6 units sold by Samsung around the world during the handset's first two weeks of availability, that's pretty bad. Granted, this is not an official figure confirmed by the company, but something tells us Ice Universe obtained his information from a reliable source on the inside or at least a trusted analytics firm.

Interestingly, more numbers were publicized on the leaker's Weibo account, including the Z Flip 6's 420,000 unit sales during its own first 14 days on the global market. That brings Samsung's two foldable phones released (so far) this year to a grand total of 690,000 units sold worldwide, which... doesn't sound great either.


In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 accounted for a combined 1 million pre-orders in Korea alone a little over a year ago, and while some of those pre-orders may have been canceled before the devices could ship, it's pretty clear that the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are proving considerably less popular than their predecessors.

For his part, Ice Universe is merely labeling the early sales of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as "slightly lower than those of the Z5 series", which seems like a bit of an understatement. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, mind you, actually proved less successful than the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, selling a combined 7.3 million units globally in 12 months compared to 9 million copies for the Z4 duo.

How high can the Galaxy S24 family go?


While Samsung's foldables are evidently not as popular as the company would wish, its "conventional" flagships are actually doing better than anyone may have anticipated. 

With 23.4 million units in seven months, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are easily eclipsing the under 21 million tally of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in a similar timeframe last year. That's a nice and healthy progress of around 12 percent for Samsung's main high-end handset trio, and unsurprisingly, the largest improvement comes from the Ultra model.


The "vanilla" S24, meanwhile, is only slightly more popular than the base S23, with the S24+ growing by a pretty large percentage but staying rather irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. With all of this in mind, we're now wondering if Samsung will try to accelerate the development of the Galaxy S25 family to release it a little earlier than expected and thus cover (a bit) for the failures of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The S24 trio, of course, is unlikely to boost its sales numbers much after the iPhone 16 series launch in a couple of weeks. Speaking of Apple, the iPhone 15 quartet is estimated to have shipped a grand total of over 140 million copies in 10 months, exceeding its predecessor's numbers by a tiny but not insignificant 1.8 percent.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless