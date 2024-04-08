Up Next:
Yet another depressing Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor calls for unchanged cameras across the board
Are you excited to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in action in three or four months? If yes, you've probably not followed the rumor mill very closely these past few weeks.
Although it's definitely still too early to know exactly what Samsung is planning for its next "standard" book-style foldable, virtually all signs so far are pointing in the direction of a modest set of upgrades over last year's Z Fold 5.
Assuming everything we've recently heard is legit, the Z Fold 6 will come with roughly the same screen sizes as its predecessor, as well as a completely unchanged battery with a pretty embarrassing charging speed cap, and alas, no big camera hardware improvements either.
No changes on the back, front, or under the display
Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid one of the most reliable (and prolific) leakers of Samsung stuff is here today to crush all of your hopes of seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 borrow the best camera in the industry from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Instead of going up to 200 or at least 100 megapixels, this bad boy's primary shooter is now expected, nay, all but guaranteed to retain the 50MP count of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. What's perhaps more disappointing to hear is that the secondary 10MP telephoto and tertiary 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensors are also likely to go unchanged.
All the cameras on the Z Fold 5 (pictured here) are expected to make a Z Fold 6 comeback.
And then you have a 10MP cover camera and 4MP screen-embedded lens on the Z Fold 5 that, you've guessed it, are expected to stay the same for this year's Z Fold 6. Of course, the sensors themselves could well be upgraded without their megapixel counts going up, and knowing Samsung, some new software magic is also coming to improve real-life photography in many subtle but important ways.
That being said, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is certainly not the world's best cameraphone, and if this new rumor proves trustworthy, the same will probably be true for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. What's worse for Samsung is that other companies (like Huawei or Vivo) are absolutely stepping up their photography efforts in the foldable space, which brings us to the oft-rumored but still super-secretive Z Fold 6 Ultra.
Don't despair just yet!
Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is very much in the cards, and although Ice Universe still doesn't have any information to share about that state-of-the-art model, we remain hopeful its strengths over the Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 5 will be many and significant.
Recommended Stories
Those should include a built-in S Pen, larger battery, larger displays, and perhaps even higher-resolution cameras. Can we expect the Z Fold 6 Ultra to rock the same 200 + 10 + 50 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera setup as the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Why not?
This is the very familiar design tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
After all, dreams are cheap, which is definitely not what we'll say about this top-of-the-line foldable if all our wishes come true. Can you imagine how much a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could cost? Let's not even go there for the time being and focus primarily on what we "know" the non-Ultra Z Fold 6 will bring to the table.
The rather repetitive next-gen foldable is likely to reduce its forerunner's overall thickness, weight, and curves while naturally improving the raw performance with an all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Is that enough to justify a switch to the new edition for current Z Fold 5 owners? Probably not if you'll be able to afford the Z Fold 6 Ultra or if you're willing to consider a model from a different brand. And that, our friends, is why Samsung is all of a sudden in trouble on the global foldable scene.
Things that are NOT allowed: