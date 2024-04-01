Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount

By
Deals
Can you think of a more impressive Samsung phone available today than the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Probably not, but whether you also consider this versatile Android powerhouse the best foldable money can buy in 2024 or not, its price point is without a doubt... a bit much.

Fortunately, most major US retailers seem to have realized that pretty quickly, offering surprisingly hefty discounts on a number of different occasions since the Z Fold 5 made its commercial debut roughly eight months ago. The greatest deals with no strings attached were unsurprisingly available around Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November, but a $300 price cut popped up a few times in recent months as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
$400 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
$400 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy even slashed $360 off this bad boy's list price as part of a "clearance" offer in March, and believe it or not, Amazon is now outdoing its arch-rival with a massive new $400 discount. This is the biggest one we've seen so far this year, mind you, eclipsing the e-commerce giant's "Big Spring" promotions while not quite matching what you could save before the holidays.

The same $400 markdown currently applies to both the 256GB storage configuration that normally costs $1,799.99 and the 512 gig variant that carries a $1,919.99 typical price. If you hurry, you can choose from three different colorways for either model, with this writer's personal favorite being easily the eye-catching "cream" option.

Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one stunning piece of mobile equipment both inside and out, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a whopping 12GB RAM under the hood, as well as two gorgeous 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens made strong by technologies like Ultra Thin Glass, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an armor aluminum frame.

Can you do better than the Z Fold 5 as far as big and productive book-style foldables are concerned? If you live in China, maybe, but stateside, it's hard to find a better-looking, more polished, smoother, and more powerful device of this sort. And yes, that includes promising newcomers like the Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open, which are great but probably not the best at everything.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

