Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount





Z Fold 5 made its commercial debut roughly eight months ago. The greatest deals with no strings attached were unsurprisingly available around Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November, but Fortunately, most major US retailers seem to have realized that pretty quickly, offering surprisingly hefty discounts on a number of different occasions since themade its commercial debut roughly eight months ago. The greatest deals with no strings attached were unsurprisingly available around Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November, but a $300 price cut popped up a few times in recent months as well.

Best Buy even slashed $360 off this bad boy's list price as part of a "clearance" offer in March , and believe it or not, Amazon is now outdoing its arch-rival with a massive new $400 discount. This is the biggest one we've seen so far this year, mind you, eclipsing the e-commerce giant's "Big Spring" promotions while not quite matching what you could save before the holidays.





The same $400 markdown currently applies to both the 256GB storage configuration that normally costs $1,799.99 and the 512 gig variant that carries a $1,919.99 typical price. If you hurry, you can choose from three different colorways for either model, with this writer's personal favorite being easily the eye-catching "cream" option.





Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one stunning piece of mobile equipment both inside and out, with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a whopping 12GB RAM under the hood, as well as two gorgeous 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens made strong by technologies like Ultra Thin Glass, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an armor aluminum frame.



