Galaxy Z Fold 5 becomes whatever you want it to be at a lower than usual price

It's the final days of the last month of 2023 and what better way to end the year than an upgrade to a new phone for rewarding yourself for making it through another year? If you are looking for a feature-rich phone, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , which happens to be on sale on Amazon.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB 256GB 7.6-inch 120Hz inner screen | 6.2-inch 120Hz outer screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Triple rear camera system (50MP+12MP+10MP 3x) | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4.400mAh battery | Wireless charging | Samsung DeX | Five years of software support $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 can do anything and everything that a phone and a tablet can do. Occasionally, you may find it filling in for your laptop, but that in no way means that it can replace your computer. It's just really impressive that when folded in the L-shape, it can be used for stuff such as typing long documents, which isn't something you can do on other phones.





The Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover screen for smartphone stuff such as sending texts, making calls, or checking notifications. When you unfold it, you are greeted by a tablet-size 7.6-inch screen.





It's powered by the immensely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is mated with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is a productivity champ, letting you use three apps at once, with more floating around. Other phones, including the Google Pixel Fold , don't facilitate such effortless multitasking.





The phone has five cameras, including a cutting-edge under-screen camera. The rear cameras churn out excellent photos across all sorts of lighting conditions.





The Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99 but you can save $300 on it if you get it through Amazon. For a device that offers so much multifunctional capability, that's a really good price.