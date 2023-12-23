Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Galaxy Z Fold 5 becomes whatever you want it to be at a lower than usual price

Samsung Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 becomes whatever you want it to be at a lower than usual price
It's the final days of the last month of 2023 and what better way to end the year than an upgrade to a new phone for rewarding yourself for making it through another year? If you are looking for a feature-rich phone, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which happens to be on sale on Amazon.

We saw the foldable competition heat up this year but most people would agree that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 didn't budge from its top spot as the best bendable phone of the year.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB 256GB

7.6-inch 120Hz inner screen | 6.2-inch 120Hz outer screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Triple rear camera system (50MP+12MP+10MP 3x) | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | 4.400mAh battery | Wireless charging | Samsung DeX | Five years of software support
$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 can do anything and everything that a phone and a tablet can do. Occasionally, you may find it filling in for your laptop, but that in no way means that it can replace your computer. It's just really impressive that when folded in the L-shape, it can be used for stuff such as typing long documents, which isn't something you can do on other phones.

The Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover screen for smartphone stuff such as sending texts, making calls, or checking notifications. When you unfold it, you are greeted by a tablet-size 7.6-inch screen.

It's powered by the immensely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is mated with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is a productivity champ, letting you use three apps at once, with more floating around. Other phones, including the Google Pixel Fold, don't facilitate such effortless multitasking.

The phone has five cameras, including a cutting-edge under-screen camera. The rear cameras churn out excellent photos across all sorts of lighting conditions.

The Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99 but you can save $300 on it if you get it through Amazon. For a device that offers so much multifunctional capability, that's a really good price.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless