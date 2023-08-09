Samsung's tank-like Galaxy Z Fold 5 defies the laws of physics in brutal new durability test (video)

Remember when Samsung 's first-gen foldable looked essentially like a glorified child's toy, completely breaking down after just a few days of usage in the hands of early (public) testers and influencers? Believe it or not, that was only four years ago, and somehow here we are, admiring the breathtaking durability of the company's third Z Fold device in a row.





Like a boss!





Even though they have no scientific value to speak of, Nelson's popular JerryRigEverything durability inspections aim to replicate (and take to extreme) some of the normal (and not-so-normal) pressures your everyday smartphone might face in real-life use.





While there seem to be a few things you definitely need to keep away from your Galaxy Z Fold 5 (when you actually buy or receive your unit), like fire (duh!) and coins (as far as the inner display is concerned), it sure looks like this bad boy will easily survive regular wear and tear for an extended period of time.









That makes perfect sense given that the latest and greatest contender for the title of best foldable around looks almost identical to the very robust Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 , but it's still a remarkable feat of engineering on Samsung's part when you consider all those subtle design revisions and changes brought to the table this year.





The reviled screen gap is (almost) completely gone, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is overall thinner than all of its forerunners, but its durability seems to have been somehow slightly improved and pretty much taken to perfection.





Even as far as dust resistance is concerned, this thing defies all your expectations, as well as Samsung's own marketing claims (or lack thereof) and the very laws of physics the rest of the world is bound to. That may all sound like an exaggeration (because it kind of is a little), but there's simply no way that you can watch the video embedded above and leave it feeling unimpressed or underwhelmed.

Should you buy this tank of a phone?





Yes, the Z Fold 5 still seems repetitive and derivative in many key areas, but repetition can sometimes lead to perfection... eventually, and that's where Samsung has arguably landed with its newest foldable flagship in terms of apparent build quality.





At the end of the day, what we're essentially trying to say is that you still have a little bit of time left to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at some very cool introductory discounts from both Samsung and retailers like Amazon.

Despite the extremely encouraging results of these torture tests, you should definitely still choose from our comprehensive list of the Despite the extremely encouraging results of these torture tests, you should definitely still choose from our comprehensive list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases as well. After all, you can never be too careful with your $1,800+ "investment", which may not be very easy to bend but will break when dropped.





That's simply always the case with glass slabs (or clamshells, or folds), and let's not even get into how easily the primary foldable screen can be damaged. Luckily, Samsung will replace the pre-installed (and non-user-removable) screen protector for free at your first such request and on the cheap afterwards, so we really can't think of a single legit durability concern that could stop a prospective buyer from pulling the trigger.