Motorola Razr+ durability test predictably ends in unexpected mayhem (video)

Before you even think it, yes, we fully realize that headline seems to make little to no sense. But if you give us a few minutes to explain and watch the latest JerryRigEverything torture durability test embedded below, you'll probably understand exactly what we mean... and be left just as puzzled as us and professional smartphone destroyer Zack Nelson by the unusual build quality of the Motorola Razr Plus





Also known as the Razr 40 Ultra , this is quite possibly the best-looking foldable ever made by Motorola , and that's primarily due to an all-screen front design. But weirdly enough, it's precisely that massive 3.6-inch external display that's likely to prove the elegant handset's biggest weakness in the long run, caving under (minimal) pressure in Nelson's run-of-the-mill bend test.





While the Razr+ doesn't easily fold in the wrong direction as Google's Pixel Fold does , which bodes well for the long-term durability of its main 6.9-inch screen, the secondary panel will shatter into oblivion if you try to unnaturally bend Motorola's latest high-end foldable device.









Of course, no (sane) user will ever replicate the JerryRigEverything bend test at home, but unless you plan to handle the Razr+ with kid gloves (pretty much literally), odds are you'll eventually damage this large piece of glass on the phone's front, which doesn't seem to have enough support underneath to resist daily usage for an extended period of time.





This is not just an unusual occurrence, mind you, but an altogether unprecedented one, although ironically, Motorola appears to have significantly improved the durability of the flexible screen compared to previous Razr generations.





The hot new Motorola Razr+ also defies all those warnings about dirt and dust with surprisingly solid resistance to such elements, at least at first glance, while looking as premium as these things come in terms of its aluminum frame and side buttons, fingerprint scanner, glass-protected rear cameras, and super-scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus back panel.



