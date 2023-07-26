Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases: choose the ultimate protection
Samsung’s new and exciting Galaxy Z Fold 5 got released during the highly anticipated Unpacked event on July 26. Now, many people want to get their hands on this beast of a premium foldable. But once you finally have it, how can you be sure it won’t get damaged if you accidentally drop it? By adding solid protection, of course!
Best cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 of 2023:
When picking the most suitable case for your new foldable phone, it’s important to consider a few things. Firstly, you might want to set a particular budget and stick to the options that are okay for you, price-wise. Also, it’s a good idea to think about your favorite activities and, if possible, pick a case that can keep up with your pace.
Here’s where you can pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 5:
Spigen's brand-new Slim Armor Pro is designed to give you the ultimate protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 5. It features dual layers, as well as Air Cushion technology. This protective case has a brand-new foam technology that provides enhanced shock resistance. With raised edges, the case delivers next-level protection for the camera and the device itself against scratches and accidental drops. It comes in three available colors: Black, Sierra Blue, and Abyss Green.
Nowadays, the virtual world is filled with all sorts of seemingly premium cases for Samsung devices that, sadly, rarely deliver the durability you deserve. Luckily, you have someone to turn to when you struggle with picking the best case for your Galaxy Z Fold 5–PhoneArena! Here, we have accumulated a list of the ideal protective cases for Samsung’s new foldable flagship.
- Slim Case with S-Pen by Samsung
- Eco-leather Case by Samsung
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Case with Strap Samsung
- Clear Gadget Case for Z Fold 5 by Samsung
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Z Fold 5
- Spigen Slim Armor Pro designed for Z Fold 5
If you’re into hiking, chances are you might appreciate a more rugged case that can deliver a certain level of comfort that your Galaxy Z Fold 5 can take the occasional drop when you’re out and about in the mountains. Let’s not waste more of your time and kickstart our list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases of 2023 with some original Samsung cases.
Slim Case with S-Pen by Samsung
Of course, Samsung has its own range of high-class covers for its new premium foldable phone. This one includes a designated space for the S Pen, and we believe the model will prove quite popular. It's made of 15% recycled plastic, which makes it better for the environment. The case offers the perfect grip and comes in several available colors, including Icy Blue, Graphite, and Sand.
Eco-leather Case by Samsung
This option is more suitable for people who are all about classic things. It's a sophisticated case with a sleek design that feels very soft. It's also designed with the planet in mind, containing materials that are partially derived from corn and other plant-based sources. The case will protect both the front and backside of your Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can get it in one of two available colors-Graphite and Icy Blue.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Case with Strap by Samsung
Enjoy the ultimate convenience with this Samsung case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This one showcases a simple and incredibly practical design. You get a built-in strap and kickstand to ensure your device stays protected at all times. Using the kickstand, you can enjoy hands-free viewing at almost all possible angles. Like all other options we've shown you by Samsung so far, the Standing Case with Strap is designed with the planet in mind.
Clear Gadget Case for Z Fold 5 by Samsung
The Clear Gadget Case is another perfect option for Galaxy Z Fold 5 lovers. It's incredibly versatile, allowing you not to limit yourself to just one accessory. It's very elegant and sleek, and the gadget attachment on the back is very easy to use. Upon changing different gadgets, you hear a satisfying click. Removing gadgets you no longer need is even easier. All you have to do is slide and rotate the gadget until its separated from the case. As its name suggests, the Clear Gadget Case is transparent.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Z Fold 5
Choose Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case if you want to showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 5's original design. The raised bezels lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, ensuring you don't have to deal with unpleasant scratches on the display or camera lenses of your new device. The case also features a hybrid technology that combines a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. If you don't feel like using a transparent case, you might appreciate the other available color option, called Zero One.
Spigen Slim Armor Pro
Can you use the Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on the Galaxy Z Fold 5?
As a matter of fact, you can't. Both phones might look very similar, but they don't have the same dimensions. So, we suggest you consider purchasing a case that's exclusively designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Not only do these options offer the perfect fit, but they can also provide better protection for your phone.
