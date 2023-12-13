This last-second Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Christmas deal is almost too good to be true

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

It was only a couple of days ago that Samsung knocked the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 5all the way down to $650 with an eligible device trade-in for a limited time, and while that last-minute holiday deal looked pretty much unbeatable, the world's top smartphone vendor has somehow outdone itself already, now charging even less for arguably the best foldable out there.

Better yet, the Z Fold 5 is incredibly cheaper than ever before both with and without a trade-in, which is an extremely rare thing to happen after Black Friday and Cyber Monday and so close to Christmas.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Eligible Device Trade-In Required, $570 Discount Available Without Trade-In
$1320 off (69%) Trade-in
$599 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung
 

We're talking primarily about a 512GB storage variant here, which is impressively just as affordable as an entry-level 256 gig configuration right now, fetching $1,349.99 instead of a typically exorbitant price of $1,919.99 sans special requirements or strings attached of any sort while going down to as little as $599.99 with the right trade-in.

In order to score the highest discount currently available on Samsung's official US e-store, you'll have to part ways with a Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, iPhone 14 Pro Max, or 13 Pro Max in good condition, which is obviously not a very easy thing to do.

On the bright side, you can save big bucks if you ditch something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, S22, Z Flip 3, Note 10, S20 FE, iPhone 13, 12, Google Pixel 7, and 6a as well, which doesn't sound quite as hard. 

Besides, even the non-trade-in, no-questions-asked markdown of 570 bucks feels incredibly compelling with so little time left until December 25, making the universally beloved Galaxy Z Fold 5 powerhouse (with 512 gigs of internal storage space) more affordable than a divisive 256GB Google Pixel Fold

Now this is what we call a spectacular "Discover Samsung Winter" offer... that's likely to go away pretty quickly and with little to no advance notice. Yes, that means you should absolutely hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible!
