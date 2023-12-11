For a limited time, snatch the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a bonkers discount at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Save up to $1150 with trade-in! Get the amazing Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage in Gray or Blue from Samsung through this deal and save $150 in the process. Trade in your old phone for additional savings of up to $1000 in instant trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs an insane amount of firepower thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, takes beautiful photos, and can even replace your tablet. $1150 off (64%) Trade-in $649 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung

Additionally, feel free to trade in your old phone with Samsung for even bigger savings. The tech giant is ready to give you up to $1000 in instant trade-in credit, depending on your handset's model and condition.Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space, thecan handle everything you throw its way. It can even replace your tablet when unfolded. In addition to its immense amount of firepower, the phone even takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera, which can also shoot videos at up to 8K at 30fps.Thehas a lot to offer, and it will be a true shame if you miss out on this opportunity to snatch it for less, especially if you are currently in the market for a fancy foldable smartphone. So stop wasting time and pull the trigger on this deal right now, since it's indeed crucial to act fast on this one.