Possible changes to the aspect ratios of both screens of the Galaxy Fold 4
Leaks suggest minor tweaks to the aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both the cover display and the main screen are expected to become slightly shorter, while the latter could also be marginally wider.
Foldable screens introduced a major degree of flexibility (pun intended) in the smartphone world, not least in terms of display sizes and aspect ratios. A major challenge for many foldables has been how to make maximum use of the greater screen real estate that the foldable screen introduces.
The Galaxy Fold 4 will likely be another step forward in this direction. Information regarding the anticipated aspect ratios of both the cover and main displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were brought to light via Twitter.
Two things are worth mentioning. Firstly, the cover screen will still remain relatively tall and narrow. This means that one-handed use of the Fold 4 will remain tricky at best. Secondly, the aspect ratio of the main screen continues to be less than ideal for displaying media content.
Ultimately, it is somewhat dubious just how impactful these tweaks to the Fold 4’s aspect ratio are going to be. Perhaps one day we will see a Fold whose main display will be a true substitute for a tablet. The trend is continuing - albeit one step at a time.
User Ice universe shared a tweet in which the supposed aspect ratios of the next-generation foldable were revealed. The cover screen is transitioning to a 23:9 aspect ratio (from the previous 24.5:9 one). The main screen will now adopt a 6:5 aspect ratio (previously, it was 5:4), bringing it more in line with that of smaller tablets like the iPad mini.
