 Possible changes to the aspect ratios of both screens of the Galaxy Fold 4 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Possible changes to the aspect ratios of both screens of the Galaxy Fold 4

Samsung
Dzhoro Ivanov
Possible changes to the aspect ratios of both screens of the Galaxy Fold 4
Leaks suggest minor tweaks to the aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both the cover display and the main screen are expected to become slightly shorter, while the latter could also be marginally wider.

Foldable screens introduced a major degree of flexibility (pun intended) in the smartphone world, not least in terms of display sizes and aspect ratios. A major challenge for many foldables has been how to make maximum use of the greater screen real estate that the foldable screen introduces.

The Galaxy Fold lineup has been no exception in this regard. One of the biggest improvements that subsequent generations of the Fold have implemented are minimising the size and ratio constraints that the foldable form factor entails.

The Galaxy Fold 4 will likely be another step forward in this direction. Information regarding the anticipated aspect ratios of both the cover and main displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were brought to light via Twitter.

User Ice universe shared a tweet in which the supposed aspect ratios of the next-generation foldable were revealed. The cover screen is transitioning to a 23:9 aspect ratio (from the previous 24.5:9 one). The main screen will now adopt a 6:5 aspect ratio (previously, it was 5:4), bringing it more in line with that of smaller tablets like the iPad mini.

Two things are worth mentioning. Firstly, the cover screen will still remain relatively tall and narrow. This means that one-handed use of the Fold 4 will remain tricky at best. Secondly, the aspect ratio of the main screen continues to be less than ideal for displaying media content.

Ultimately, it is somewhat dubious just how impactful these tweaks to the Fold 4’s aspect ratio are going to be. Perhaps one day we will see a Fold whose main display will be a true substitute for a tablet. The trend is continuing - albeit one step at a time.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless