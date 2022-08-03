Latest Fold 4 rumor points to serious performance gains over Fold 3
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set to break cover on August 10 and leaks are continuing to surface. The latest one comes from Ahmed Qwaider, who in the past has uploaded hands-on images of unreleased devices, so there is little reason to doubt the authenticity of the latest rumor.
The leak mostly pertains to the Galaxy Fold 4's performance. As an aside, a recent report says that Samsung's next foldable phones may drop the letter Z.
Anyhow, it's pretty much confirmed that the Galaxy Fold 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is a beefed-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers some of the best Android phones of 2022 such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
What sets the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 apart from previous Plus iterations is that it appears to be a fairly significant upgrade over the Gen 1, thanks to TSMC's 4nm process. Per Qualcomm, it has a 10 percent faster CPU, will offer 10 percent faster GPU clocks, and boasts up to 30 percent improved efficiency than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The Fold 3 was underpinned by the Snapdragon 888, and not its boosted 888 Plus version. So, if you include the mid-cycle refresh, the Fold 4 will be fueled by a three-generation newer chip, and performance results shared by Qwaider surely reflect that. The tipster implies that the phone will have a 15 percent faster CPU, a 59 percent better GPU, and will offer 68 percent better NPU performance than the Fold 3.
Previously leaked benchmark results had also indicated that the Fold 4 would offer much better performance than the Fold 3. Samsung may also sell a 1TB model, which will make the phone more enticing for power users.
Today's rumor also corroborates earlier leaks that the Fold 4 will have the same battery and charging specs as its predecessor - 4,400mAh and 25w - and adds that it will take 30 minutes to take the battery from 0 to 50 percent.
It also says that the screens will have a high refresh rate of 120Hz with a brightness of 1000nits, though peak brightness is likely to be higher.
And lastly, the Fold 4's back and front will be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, a sturdier version of the Victus that was seen on the Fold 3.
The Fold 4 is rumored to sport roughly the same design as the outgoing model but may introduce a few changes such as single hinge design, wider aspect ratio, and a less prominent screen crease. The phone is highly likely to feature an improved camera setup and will likely be priced the same as its predecessor.
Pre-order reservations are now live.
