Samsung's older foldable flagships finally getting the One UI 7 update

Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Image credit: Samsung
Samsung’s botched One UI 7 rollout slowly but surely turns into a story of success. If only that would’ve happened sooner. After finally kicking off the One UI 7 rollout, Samsung had to briefly put the update on hold.

The second rollout of the update came with a new schedule that was kind of good news for Samsung fans since some of the devices that had to receive the update months from now have been rescheduled for a faster upgrade.

That’s exactly what happens now as Samsung has started to update some of its older foldable flagships that were initially supposed to receive One UI 7 weeks from now.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now receiving the long-awaited One UI 7 update in South Korea. As a bonus, Samsung is also updating the Galaxy S23 FE to One UI 7.

 
Although all three phones are only getting the update in South Korea at this time, it’s a good indication that Samsung plans to upgrade these phones to One UI globally in the just a few days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 | Image credit: Samsung

In case you’re wondering, this is a pretty massive update, so make sure you have at least 4-5 GB free storage before attempting to download the update. Although the update is not available right away outside of South Korea, it’s probably worth checking your phone starting later this week.

According to Samsung’s new One UI 7 release schedule, the Galaxy S22 and S21 series should start receiving the update in May, alongside a few Galaxy A series phones and Galaxy Tab tablets.


Judging by the cadence of the One UI 7 releases, it looks like nothing bad will happen and everyone will eventually receive the update by the end of June, at least that’s the plan.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.



