Samsung’s older foldable flagships finally getting the One UI 7 update
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Image credit: SamsungSamsung’s botched One UI 7 rollout slowly but surely turns into a story of success. If only that would’ve happened sooner. After finally kicking off the One UI 7 rollout, Samsung had to briefly put the update on hold.
The second rollout of the update came with a new schedule that was kind of good news for Samsung fans since some of the devices that had to receive the update months from now have been rescheduled for a faster upgrade.
That’s exactly what happens now as Samsung has started to update some of its older foldable flagships that were initially supposed to receive One UI 7 weeks from now.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now receiving the long-awaited One UI 7 update in South Korea. As a bonus, Samsung is also updating the Galaxy S23 FE to One UI 7.
2022 foldables join the One UI 7 party!— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 28, 2025
The Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 4 begins receiving the One UI 7 update in Korea pic.twitter.com/oRnEm2jULw
Although all three phones are only getting the update in South Korea at this time, it’s a good indication that Samsung plans to upgrade these phones to One UI globally in the just a few days.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 | Image credit: Samsung
In case you’re wondering, this is a pretty massive update, so make sure you have at least 4-5 GB free storage before attempting to download the update. Although the update is not available right away outside of South Korea, it’s probably worth checking your phone starting later this week.
According to Samsung’s new One UI 7 release schedule, the Galaxy S22 and S21 series should start receiving the update in May, alongside a few Galaxy A series phones and Galaxy Tab tablets.
- April: Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup
- May: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A34, A35, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series
- June: Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Galaxy Tab A9/A0+, Galaxy Tab Active 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
Judging by the cadence of the One UI 7 releases, it looks like nothing bad will happen and everyone will eventually receive the update by the end of June, at least that’s the plan.
