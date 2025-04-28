Samsung’s older foldable flagships finally getting the One UI 7 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Image credit: Samsung

One UI 7

One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 | Image credit: Samsung

One UI 7

One UI 7

In case you’re wondering, this is a pretty massive update, so make sure you have at least 4-5 GB free storage before attempting to download the update. Although the update is not available right away outside of South Korea, it’s probably worth checking your phone starting later this week.According to Samsung’s newrelease schedule, the Galaxy S22 and S21 series should start receiving the update in May, alongside a few Galaxy A series phones and Galaxy Tab tablets.Judging by the cadence of thereleases, it looks like nothing bad will happen and everyone will eventually receive the update by the end of June, at least that’s the plan.