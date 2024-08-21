Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Samsung's One UI 7 beta with Android 15 is reportedly now delayed until September

Samsung's plans for the One UI 7 beta program with Android 15 seem to be facing some roadblocks, with the original launch date reportedly pushed back to September. The delay is attributed to Samsung's decision to wait for the rollout of its One UI 6.1.1 update, which itself has been postponed indefinitely.

While SamMobile has reported a September release for the One UI 7 beta, there's still a lot of confusion surrounding the situation. For instance, the report mentions an expansion of the One UI 6.1.1 rollout to more countries, even though Samsung has yet to officially announce its launch beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Furthermore, there are conflicting claims about the update's availability on the Galaxy A34, with some sources suggesting it's already started rolling out as One UI 6.1.1, while others maintain it's simply One UI 6.1.


Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that Samsung usually publicizes the release of a new One UI version through press releases before the actual rollout begins. As of now, there has been no such announcement regarding One UI 6.1.1.

Despite the mixed signals, a September launch for the One UI 7 beta appears plausible. It's also likely that Samsung will soon initiate the rollout of One UI 6.1.1, although it hasn't happened yet. In the meantime, it's advisable to approach the latest rumors with a degree of skepticism until there's more concrete information from Samsung.

The One UI 7 beta program, powered by Android 15, is eagerly awaited by Samsung users, as it promises to bring new features and improvements to their devices. The delay might be frustrating for some, but it's understandable that Samsung wants to ensure a smooth and stable experience for its users. Hopefully, the September launch will proceed as planned, and we'll soon get a taste of what One UI 7 has to offer.
