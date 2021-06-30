Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has leaked extensively over the past week. But if you're not interested in that foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be of interest and the latest leak gives us our first detailed look at the flagship device in all official colors.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in three colors



These three color options suggest



The S Pen stylus has been synonymous with the Galaxy Note series ever since its inception. But after deciding to These three color options suggest Samsung is targeting a more business-oriented audience with the Fold 3. That’s corroborated by a new feature — S Pen Fold Edition support — which will enable even more use cases and attract some tablet users.The S Pen stylus has been synonymous with the Galaxy Note series ever since its inception. But after deciding to kill the Galaxy Note line in 2021, Samsung is adding stylus support to its most premium foldable.









Users will be able to take advantage of the accessory on the 120Hz 7.6-inch foldable main display, one of the highlights of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Another highlight comes in the form of an under-panel selfie camera, though it'll remain to be seen whether it's as good as traditional selfie snappers.





If all of that wasn't enough, Fold 3 buyers will reportedly gain access to a 120Hz 6.2-inch cover screen. That one incorporates a normal front-facing camera. It's yet to be confirmed whether the S Pen Fold Edition stylus works on this display.

The Fold 3 will be packed with the latest tech





Much like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 in all regions. The key difference between the two being that Samsung is likely to fit this model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





Keeping the power on will be not one, but two battery cells. They'll act as a single battery, though, and rumor has it that the combined capacity will be 4,380mAh, down from 4,500mAh on the Galaxy Z Fold 2





Expect the next-generation foldable smartphone to support 25W fast charging and some form of wireless charging . Reverse wireless charging is likely to be on the cards too, though the speed that'll be supported is unclear.









Importantly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is unlikely to ship with a power adapter inside the box. Samsung removed the charger from Galaxy S21 boxes earlier this year and the move will extend to future flagships too. The Fold 3 will be no exception, despite its high price.

What about the Galaxy Z Fold 3's rear camera specs?





We really don't know much about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera specs, but some educated guesses can most definitely be made based on Samsung's approach to cameras on the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2.





The main rear camera, on the one hand, will most likely be borrowed from the Galaxy S21. That means customers can expect a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization.





The other rear cameras visible in the leaked marketing photos are expected to act as ultra-wide and telephoto zoom shooters. These sensors probably won't be borrowed from a recent flagship, however, so it's impossible to guess what Samsung is planning.









As for the all-important selfie cameras that sit above both 120Hz displays, history would point to those being the same 10-megapixel front-facing camera used on the Galaxy S21 earlier this year. Overall, you should expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be one of the best camera phones of 2021

