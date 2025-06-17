Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code

Clues in the code point to a wall-mountable smart display with a 7–8 inch screen

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
Mockup of an Apple Homepod with an iPad
Apple’s long-rumored smart home display may finally be getting closer to launch. New findings hidden inside the latest iOS 18.6 beta suggest that Apple is continuing to work on its iPad-style Home Hub, a device designed to control smart devices, support FaceTime, and possibly mount on walls.

As reported by 9to5Mac, a new Apple logo asset found in the beta’s code may offer a clue about the screen size of the upcoming device. The file is listed under the path /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/ProgressUI.framework/ and named apple-logo-1088@2x~home.png. The "~home" suffix is especially notable, as it points to the internal "homeOS" platform that Apple has been developing for smart home devices.

Apple uses these logo files to match different screen sizes across devices. For example, a file named apple-logo-2532 corresponds to the iPhone 13 and 14, which have a resolution of 2532×1170. Based on this naming pattern, the new 1088@2x asset likely refers to a screen width of 2176 pixels.

That resolution is in the same range as the iPad mini, which features an 8.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2266×1488. While this does not confirm exact dimensions, it suggests that Apple’s upcoming smart display could be close in size—possibly around 7 to 8 inches diagonally.

Image of an Apple iPad running the Home app
The iPad can run the Apple Home app, which has prompted some makeshift docking solutions. | Image credit — Apple

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who previously reported that the smart hub would have a 7-inch display, seems to align with these new findings. Gurman also revealed that the product would be wall-mountable and offer FaceTime capabilities, making it a multifunctional home assistant that blends elements of an iPad and a smart speaker.

The screen is expected to be of lower pixel density compared to the iPad mini, which makes sense given its use case. As a stationary home device likely viewed from a distance, it doesn't need the same sharpness. A lower-resolution display also helps reduce manufacturing costs, potentially making the product more affordable than the $499 iPad mini.

That said, this new product would be entering a smart home space where it faces stiff competition. Google, in particular, has already established a strong presence with its Nest Hub lineup and a more flexible Google Home app. Google's platform also supports a wide variety of third-party devices, something Apple has struggled with. However, that may begin to shift with the broader rollout of the Matter protocol, which aims to create a common standard for smart home compatibility across ecosystems.

Recommended Stories
While these findings do not confirm a release date, they show that Apple is actively developing the device behind the scenes. Its delay may be tied to the company’s efforts to improve Siri, which is expected to play a central role in how the hub operates.

In a time when Apple is seeking to broaden its product lineup and connect devices more tightly to its services, a smart home hub like this could be a natural next step. And with a compact, wall-friendly design, it’s one that might finally bring the idea of an Apple-powered smart home into clearer focus.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment

Latest News

Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless