Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code

Apple’s long-rumored smart home display may finally be getting closer to launch. New findings hidden inside the latest iOS 18 .6 beta suggest that Apple is continuing to work on its iPad-style Home Hub, a device designed to control smart devices, support FaceTime, and possibly mount on walls.





As reported by 9to5Mac, a new Apple logo asset found in the beta’s code may offer a clue about the screen size of the upcoming device. The file is listed under the path /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/ProgressUI.framework/ and named apple-logo-1088@2x~home.png. The "~home" suffix is especially notable, as it points to the internal "homeOS" platform that Apple has been developing for smart home devices.





Apple uses these logo files to match different screen sizes across devices. For example, a file named apple-logo-2532 corresponds to the iPhone 13 and 14, which have a resolution of 2532×1170. Based on this naming pattern, the new 1088@2x asset likely refers to a screen width of 2176 pixels.





That resolution is in the same range as the iPad mini, which features an 8.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2266×1488. While this does not confirm exact dimensions, it suggests that Apple’s upcoming smart display could be close in size—possibly around 7 to 8 inches diagonally.





Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who previously reported that the smart hub would have a 7-inch display , seems to align with these new findings. Gurman also revealed that the product would be wall-mountable and offer FaceTime capabilities, making it a multifunctional home assistant that blends elements of an iPad and a smart speaker.





The screen is expected to be of lower pixel density compared to the iPad mini, which makes sense given its use case. As a stationary home device likely viewed from a distance, it doesn't need the same sharpness. A lower-resolution display also helps reduce manufacturing costs, potentially making the product more affordable than the $499 iPad mini.





That said, this new product would be entering a smart home space where it faces stiff competition. Google, in particular, has already established a strong presence with its Nest Hub lineup and a more flexible Google Home app. Google's platform also supports a wide variety of third-party devices, something Apple has struggled with. However, that may begin to shift with the broader rollout of the Matter protocol, which aims to create a common standard for smart home compatibility across ecosystems.



While these findings do not confirm a release date, they show that Apple is actively developing the device behind the scenes. Its delay may be tied to the company’s efforts to improve Siri, which is expected to play a central role in how the hub operates.





In a time when Apple is seeking to broaden its product lineup and connect devices more tightly to its services, a smart home hub like this could be a natural next step. And with a compact, wall-friendly design, it’s one that might finally bring the idea of an Apple-powered smart home into clearer focus.