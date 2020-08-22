Non-flagship foldable phone from Samsung could be here before the year ends

Not too long ago, it was reported that Samsung might be working on an affordable foldable phone . Now more evidence has emerged that a mid-tier bendable device is on the cards.



SamMobile was the first to break the news and the publication said the device bears the model number SM-F415. The mystery device has now been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which means it might be closer to launch than initially believed.







The OG Fold, which is a premium phone, carries the model number F900, as pointed out by The OG Fold, which is a premium phone, carries the model number F900, as pointed out by GSM Arena .The Galaxy Z Flip , which boasts relatively modest specs, is F700. This logic implies that the F415 will be a non-flagship phone. This is also indicated by the missing Wi-Fi 6 support.



The new foldable phone will reportedly come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants and color options will include green, blue, and black.



Beyond that, nothing is known about the device. It will probably be powered by a mid-tier processor and we think it will be a clamshell phone.



And lest the words 'budget' and 'midrange' fool you, don't forget that foldable phones cost more than your average smartphones by virtue of their form factor. Take the recently announced And lest the words 'budget' and 'midrange' fool you, don't forget that foldable phones cost more than your average smartphones by virtue of their form factor. Take the recently announced Surface Duo as an example, which starts at $1,399 despite its dated specs. Similarly, the Snapdragon 710-powered Motorola Razr was launched for $1,499.



We can expect the price to be in the neighborhood of $900 and in foldable speak, this would be considered affordable.