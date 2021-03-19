Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is 'cheaper' than ever

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2021, 12:29 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Look, we never expected Samsung's second-gen horizontally folding mobile device to be affordable. Far from it, in fact, given how much better the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 2 looked (both on paper and in reality) than its already extravagantly priced and decidedly experimental 4G LTE-only predecessor.

That being said, it's also hard to expect a lot of people to be willing to spend a whopping $2,000 (two thousand dollars!!!) on this flexible bad boy roughly six months after its commercial debut, especially with several different Galaxy foldables on the horizon, at least one of which should cater to a much wider target audience with a significantly lower starting price.

The Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G have gotten more and more affordable in recent months as well, so it's not exactly a big surprise that Microsoft is currently charging a lower than ever price for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in a single black hue on eBay.

We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, available for $1,699.99 a pop in a "limited quantity", and although the eBay listing doesn't explicitly mention this, we're pretty sure Microsoft will also hook you up with a full 1-year warranty.

While one thousand and seven hundred bucks is still a whole lot of money to ask for an Android phone in this day and age, something tells us you're unlikely to score a higher than $300 discount anytime soon. 

With the Galaxy Note 21 series no longer expected to materialize this year, an undoubtedly state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G could share the August Unpacked spotlight with a budget-friendly S21 FE 5G powerhouse, at which point the existing Z Fold 2 5G is all but guaranteed to drop lower than $1,700... if Samsung doesn't instead plan to discontinue the device altogether by then.

In addition to a design like no other available right now, with a primary 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display in tow, the futuristic handset has a blazing fast Snapdragon 865+ processor going for it, as well as 12 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a grand total of five cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
15%off $1700 Special eBay $1000 Samsung $2000 Verizon
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

