Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is 'cheaper' than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G have gotten more and more affordable in recent months as well, so it's not exactly a big surprise that Microsoft is currently charging a lower than ever price for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in a single black hue on eBay.
While one thousand and seven hundred bucks is still a whole lot of money to ask for an Android phone in this day and age, something tells us you're unlikely to score a higher than $300 discount anytime soon.
With the Galaxy Note 21 series no longer expected to materialize this year, an undoubtedly state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G could share the August Unpacked spotlight with a budget-friendly S21 FE 5G powerhouse, at which point the existing Z Fold 2 5G is all but guaranteed to drop lower than $1,700... if Samsung doesn't instead plan to discontinue the device altogether by then.
In addition to a design like no other available right now, with a primary 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display in tow, the futuristic handset has a blazing fast Snapdragon 865+ processor going for it, as well as 12 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a grand total of five cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.