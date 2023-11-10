Looking for a foldable bargain? Check out Best Buy's Galaxy Z Flip 5 Black Friday deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember those super-early Black Friday 2023 promotions Best Buy kicked off a couple of weeks back? Well, there are now more of them available for holiday shoppers on tight budgets, allowing anyone to save big on everything from the Surface Pro 9 to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 without jumping through hoops or waiting another second.
The latter device is undoubtedly one of the greatest foldable phones money can buy right now and presumably the most popular model in the fast-growing market segment around the world, which obviously makes Best Buy's latest Z Flip 5 offer feel pretty special.
That's despite the fact that this flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is not discounted quite as deeply as the "conventional" S23 Ultra flagship, only costing 200 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants and a few different colorways. Of course, that happens to be a huge markdown for such an incredibly eye-catching and decidedly feature-packed product released just three months ago at a starting price of $999.99, matching Amazon's killer Prime Day fall deal from October.
At $799.99 (and up), the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 5 is naturally nowhere near as affordable as the "regular" Motorola Razr (2023) at its own early Black Friday discount, with the Razr+ (2023) costing $100 less at the time of this writing as well.
But by high-end Samsung foldable standards, you're certainly looking at a solid bargain here (at the very least), and no, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if this were to remain the Z Flip 5's best offer with no strings attached through the end of the year.
By no means a perfect phone on the whole or a particularly impressive cameraphone, for instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 absolutely shines in the functionality and versatility departments while also guaranteeing you'll turn a lot of heads wherever you go whenever flipping this bad boy open and shut.
A marvel of modern mobile device engineering, the Android 13-based clamshell is guaranteed to stay relevant and up to date from a software standpoint for several years to come, which means that in a way, your $799.99 (or $919.99 for a 512GB model) expense can also be viewed as a smart investment for the industry's foldable-first future.
