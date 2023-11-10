The incredible Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra plunges in price at Best Buy; snag one with a whopping $400 discount while you can

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Attention, attention! An incredible, jaw-dropping deal is heading your way, and you should definitely not miss it if you are in the market for a new incredible tablet.

At this very moment, Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the amazing, ultra-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for a whopping $400 off its price. This means you can now grab this awesome slate for only $699.99 instead of $1,099.99. In case you need more firepower and storage space, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is also currently discounted by $400 at the retailer.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy

Get the 128GB version of the incredible Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $400 in the process. The tablet has great performance, a beautiful display, all-day battery life, and even comes with its own S Pen.
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy

Get the 256GB version of the incredible Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $400 in the process. The tablet has great performance, a beautiful display, all-day battery life, and even comes with its own S Pen.
$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a premium, high-end tablet through and through. This bad boy comes equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which delivers outstanding performance, allowing the slate to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 with ease.

Additionally, you will find a gorgeous and pretty huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, which means that you will enjoy an amazing watching experience as long as you stream content in HDR10+. Moreover, the tablet has an 11200mAh battery, which gives it good battery life.

Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a digital painting brush in case you feel the rush to let your inner Picasso free.

So, with an amazing performance, great display, good battery life, an included stylus, and now a more affordable price, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is just a real bang for your buck right now, and you should definitely tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get yours today.
