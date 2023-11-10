The incredible Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra plunges in price at Best Buy; snag one with a whopping $400 discount while you can
Attention, attention! An incredible, jaw-dropping deal is heading your way, and you should definitely not miss it if you are in the market for a new incredible tablet.
At this very moment, Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the amazing, ultra-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for a whopping $400 off its price. This means you can now grab this awesome slate for only $699.99 instead of $1,099.99. In case you need more firepower and storage space, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is also currently discounted by $400 at the retailer.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a premium, high-end tablet through and through. This bad boy comes equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which delivers outstanding performance, allowing the slate to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 with ease.
Additionally, you will find a gorgeous and pretty huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, which means that you will enjoy an amazing watching experience as long as you stream content in HDR10+. Moreover, the tablet has an 11200mAh battery, which gives it good battery life.
So, with an amazing performance, great display, good battery life, an included stylus, and now a more affordable price, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is just a real bang for your buck right now, and you should definitely tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get yours today.
Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box, which you can use for faster note-taking and even as a digital painting brush in case you feel the rush to let your inner Picasso free.
Things that are NOT allowed: