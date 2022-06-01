Even smaller? The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely getting a trim of its hinge
Do you know what is worse than a big bezel? An ugly hinge. Luckily, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely be having neither of those problems. Leaked pictures of a protective case showcase a familiar, yet refined design for the much-anticipated foldable.
As we are drawing nearer to the long-awaited launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldable lineup, the internet is being flooded with information on what users can expect. And while the Z Fold 4 seems to be the star of the show (as it will be the device receiving the more significant updates), the Flip 4 is also in for some improvements.
Improvements in the hinge department appear to be a major part of this generation of the Galaxy Z foldables. Previously, speculation regarding similar changes to the hinge of the Galaxy Fold 4 also surfaced.
This is no doubt a good thing for the Flip 4. A crucial selling point of the device is its exceptional portability, so making it even more compact is sure to further the smartphone’s appeal.
However, the dimensions of the case also point to another, rather disappointing, bit of information. The cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will not be getting the size increase that many were hoping to see.
At any rate, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely be mostly a refinement of its predecessor. Perhaps Samsung is holding off on major design changes down the line.
As we are drawing nearer to the long-awaited launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldable lineup, the internet is being flooded with information on what users can expect. And while the Z Fold 4 seems to be the star of the show (as it will be the device receiving the more significant updates), the Flip 4 is also in for some improvements.
The photo of the case was shared via Twitter, by prominent Samsung tipster IceUniverse. Based on the dimensions of the case, it is very much likely that the Flip 4 will be seeing a reduction in the size of its hinge mechanism.
Improvements in the hinge department appear to be a major part of this generation of the Galaxy Z foldables. Previously, speculation regarding similar changes to the hinge of the Galaxy Fold 4 also surfaced.
The hinge has long been one of the more problematic aspects of Samsung’s foldables. While previously the emphasis was more on durability concern, now the main goal seems to be minimizing the added bulk that the hinge entails.
This is no doubt a good thing for the Flip 4. A crucial selling point of the device is its exceptional portability, so making it even more compact is sure to further the smartphone’s appeal.
However, the dimensions of the case also point to another, rather disappointing, bit of information. The cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will not be getting the size increase that many were hoping to see.
At any rate, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely be mostly a refinement of its predecessor. Perhaps Samsung is holding off on major design changes down the line.
01 Jun, 2022Even smaller? The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely getting a trim of its hinge Complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs list shows up in a new leak
19 May, 2022Early Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 benchmark delivers good news for power users
11 May, 2022Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows off very familiar design
09 May, 2022Galaxy Z Flip 4 highly likely to get a bigger battery bump than expected
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: