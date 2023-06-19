Save $450 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the king of all foldables; get yours from Amazon now
If you want to be different and replace your old tablet and phone with one device, you are probably eyeing Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, the king of all foldables. However, having the best foldable on the market in your hands also comes at a steep price. That is why we think you will get extremely excited about this deal.
We agree that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still an expensive smartphone, even with Amazon's current $450 discount. However, it totally deserves every single dollar spent.
But probably the area where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 truly shines is multitasking. This phone is just made for users who need at least two apps opened at the same time. Also, the phone supports Samsung's S Pen, which can increase your productivity even further. Oh, and since the phone has a huge display, watching videos and movies on it will definitely be a more pleasant experience than watching on an ordinary handset.
Now that you have read the whole article, it's time to tap on that deal button and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 while you can
Amazon is currently offering the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a sweet 25% discount, which means you can save a whopping $450 if you get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB now. And if you think that 256GB won't be enough, you can get the 512GB version instead, which is also currently discounted by $450 on Amazon.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-end device that packs a lot of firepower. It comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, which is a flagship processor, and 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, it has a 50MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps and comes with a 4400mAh battery and 25W wired charging support, which can charge the phone to 50% in just 30 minutes.
